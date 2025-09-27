All Trojans

LIVE Score Updates: USC Trojans Take on Illinois in Top 25 Matchup

The USC Trojans travel to Champaign to face the Illinois Fighting Illini in a top 25 showdown. It will be the 14th all-time meeting between the two programs and first since the 2008 Rose Bowl. Kickoff is slated for 9:00 a.m. PT and will air on FOX.

Kendell Hollowell

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) talks with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) talks with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans travel to Champaign to face the Illinois Fighting Illini in a top 25 showdown. Kickoff is slated for 9:00 a.m. PT and will be broadcast on FOX. 

It will the 14th all-time meeting between the two programs and the first since they squared off in the 2008 Rose Bowl. USC leads the series 11-2. 

“We know we got a big opportunity here coming up this week, another road big 10 game. Those are like gold,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley.

Preview 

LIVE Score Updates USC Trojans Illinois Matchup Lincoln Riley Big Ten Luke Altmyer College Football Touchdown Jayden Maiava
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) talks with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

All eyes will be on the Trojans with FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff set to take place at Illinois. This comes a week after USC defeated Michigan State 45-31 at home in an 8:00 p.m. kickoff to improve to 4-0. 

Quarterback Jayden Maiava has been superb this season. The Trojans signal-caller is the only Division I player, FBS or FCS, in the last 30 years to record at least 1,200 passing yards, four rushing touchdowns, a 70.0 completion percentage and zero interceptions through four games. 

His top target, receiver Makai Lemon, leads the conference in receiving yards, is tied for first in receptions and tied for second in touchdowns and yards per catch. Freshman Tanook Hines has shown a progression in every game and caught his first career touchdown last week. 

MORE: USC’s Jahkeem Stewart Turns Heads With National Recognition

MORE: Rising Star Waymond Jordan Channels Ashton Jeanty in USC Trojans Backfield 

MORE: Score Prediction For USC’s Chance To Make Road Statement vs. Illinois

Tight ends Lake McRee and Walker Lyons have become a big part of the offense, with 15 receptions for 257 yards and three touchdowns between the two of them. 

The offensive line has kept Maiava upright, only allowing one sack this season. They have paved the way for running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders, establishing a well-balanced attack on offense. USC ranks first in the country in yards per play and have totaled more than 500 yards of offense in three games this season. 

Defensively, the Trojans can get after the quarterback, they lead the country in sacks. And most of the time they are doing it with just a four man rush. 

LIVE Score Updates USC Trojans Illinois Matchup Lincoln Riley Big Ten Luke Altmyer College Football Touchdown Jayden Maiava
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to pass against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Defensive end Braylan Shelby leads the way with 3.5, followed by linebacker Eric Gentry with three and defensive end Kameryn Crawford with 2.5. 

Safety Bishop Fitzgerald bad recorded three interceptions, but the key for the secondary will be eliminating the big play caused by communication issues and letting a receiver run wide-open down the field. Penalties have also been an issue and allowed teams to keep drives alive and remain the game. 

Illinois Fighting Illini

LIVE Score Updates USC Trojans Illinois Matchup Lincoln Riley Big Ten Luke Altmyer College Football Touchdown Jayden Maiava
Sep 13, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) warms up before a NCAA game against the Western Michigan Broncos at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

The Fighting Illini are coming off an ugly 63-10 loss to Indiana, which dropped them from No. 9 to No. 23 in the latest AP Poll. 

But that was last week, Saturday is a whole new ball game and they will be in front of their home crowd this week. 

But they have had their struggles. Through four games, Illinois has given up 16 sacks and will face their toughest test with the Trojans in town. 

Quarterback Luke Altmyer is one of the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten, but they will need more out of their running game this week to take some of the pressure off. Last week, the Fighting Illini only had two rushing yards, versus 312 from Indiana. 

Road Test

LIVE Score Updates USC Trojans Illinois Matchup Lincoln Riley Big Ten Luke Altmyer College Football Touchdown Jayden Maiava
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) reacts after sacking Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Up until their week 3 victory at Purdue, the Trojans had been winless in the Central and Eastern Time Zone since 2012. 

This week will be a great opportunity to see if the program has taken a turn and is ready to make some noise in the Big Ten. 

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Kendell Hollowell
KENDELL HOLLOWELL

Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.

Home/Football