Los Angeles Chargers' Tuli Tuipulotu Exceeding Expectations In NFL
One of the best players in recent memory to suit up for the USC Trojans, linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu, has been making his presence felt in the NFL. Tuipulotu has quietly become a reliable member of the Chargers' defensive unit since being drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
After earning a role as a rookie in 2023, Tuipolutu exploded for double the amount of sacks in his second season with Los Angeles. The former USC Trojans star heads into his third season as one of the leaders of the Chargers' defense.
Tuli Tuipulotu
Jared Dubin of CBS Sports listed the most important non-quarterback players on each NFL roster and selected Tuipulotu for the Chargers. Dubin said that with defensive end Joey Bosa signing with the Buffalo Bills over the offseason, Tuipulotu should take on a bigger responsibility for the unit.
"With Bosa now in Buffalo, Tuipulotu will have to be a full-time player for the first time in his career. He's played 74 percent and 67 percent of the snaps through his first two seasons, and that number could jump into the 80s or 90s this year," Dubin said
As a rookie in 2023, Tuipulotu impressed early on during fall camp and earned a role along Los Angeles' defensive front. He posted 4.5 sacks and 53 tackles before doubling his sack total in 2024. The California native had 8.5 sacks, but saw a decrease in his tackles with only 42 this past season.
"He's already shown that he is a good enough pass rusher to merit the additional playing time (he has 13 sacks, 21 tackles for loss and 29 hits in two years), but now he has to maintain that with a larger role and responsibility across from Khalil Mack," Dubin said.
With Bosa gone, it will be interesting to see how opposing offenses scheme around Tuipulotu. If Mack is able to stay healthy, he should be able to offer a sizable threat opposite of Tuipulotu, even at age 34,
USC Trojans In The NFL
Just missing out on the list was Denver Broncos' safety Talanoa Hufanga. The former San Francisco 49er signed with Denver over the offseason and is expected to become an immediate contributor in the defensive secondary. Dubin chose wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. as the Broncos' selection.
Another snub from the ranking was Detroit Lions' wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Dubin went with a pair of offensive lineman instead of the former USC great. Although it's hard to deny the importance of quality offensive lineman, St. Brown is a legitmate weapon that could power any team to a Super Bowl run. He's starting to become a perennial 1,000 receiver and a prime target for quarterback Jared Goff.