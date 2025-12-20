Five Biggest Surprises on USC Trojans Roster from 2025

With a roster filled with talented, but relatively inexperienced players, the USC Trojans were bound to have a few surprise stars burst onto the scene this year.

Here's a breakdown of the top five biggest surprises on the Trojans' roster this season.

King Miller

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs for a touchdown in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The biggest surprise of the Trojans' year was undoubtedly the emergence of King Miller in the backfield. A walk-on running back, Miller made some noise early in the season in late-game situations vs. non-conference opponents. In the Trojans' 30-13 win over Michigan, Miller had his breakout moment.

He ran for 158 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries vs. the Wolverines after filling in for Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders, who both suffered season-ending injuries. He ended the regular season as USC's starting running back and finished with 873 yards and seven touchdowns.

Marcelles Williams

A redshirt freshman that took over for USC at cornerback this year in the midst of a couple injuries at the position, Marcelles Williams was a pleasant surprise for the Trojans.

When Chasen Johnson went down, Williams was able to step up and fill in for the UCF transfer. Williams ended his first year as a starter with 37 tackles and four pass deflections. The talented California native will be a key piece to next year's secondary.

Tanook Hines

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

A true freshman wide receiver, Tanook Hines quickly emerged as the Trojans' No. 3 wide receiver behind Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane. He wrapped up his first regular season in college football with 29 catches for 398 yards and two touchdowns.

Hines had some of his biggest games statically against arguably the best teams USC played all season in Notre Dame and Oregon. He has five catches for 67 yards vs. the Fighting Irish and had his only 100-yard game of the season against the Ducks.

With Lemon and Lane opting out of the Trojans' Alamo Bowl matchup vs. TCU, Hines will have the opportunity to work as the No. 1 wide receiver for quarterback Jayden Maiava.



Bishop Fitzgerald

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (21) runs the ball against Southern California Trojans defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) and safety Bishop Fitzgerald (19) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

One of the top safeties in the country this season, Bishop Fitzgerald is arguably the surprise of the season for the Men of Troy. After transferring in over the offseason from NC State, Fitzgerald became a reliable player on the back end of the Trojans' defense. Fitzgerald earned AP All-American first team honors after accumulating 51 tackles and five interceptions.

Coming into the season, Kamari Ramsey was the USC safety many thought would dominate this year. Instead, Ramsey stepped up and filled in at nickelback for a good chunk of the year. That allowed to Fitzgerald to stay in his natural position at safety.

Lake McRee

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In what was his first fully healthy season at USC, Lake McRee did enough to significantly raise his draft stock and could hear his name called in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. McRee had 40 catches for 450 yards and four touchdowns as Maiava's safety blanket.

First-year tight ends coach Chad Savage played a big role in his development and that should bode extremely well for who is coming into the position room next year with five-star signee Mark Bowman and top JUCO prospect Josiah Jefferson rolling in.

