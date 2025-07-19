Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Nears Massive Milestone
After coming into the NFL as a fourth round pick in the 2021 draft, Detroit Lions' wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been one of the most reliable weapons in the passing game for Detroit.
The former USC Trojans star, St. Brown's smooth presence has allowed the Lions' offense to flourish and helped raise the game of his teammates around him. Will the talented receiver have another 1,000-yard receiving season?
Jared Dubin of CBS Sports is very high on Detroit's personnel heading into the upcoming season and ranked St. Brown and the Lions' bunch as the No. 4 trio in the NFL. Another former USC wide receiver, Atlanta's Drake London also cracked Dubin's ranking. London and the Falcons' offense checked with the No. 20 trio in the league.
"We've seen over the last few years that the Lions are just an efficient machine that seemingly prints explosive plays on an assembly line. So long as Goff continues to stay well protected behind what has been one of the league's best units up front. . . that should continue to be the case. Gibbs might be the most explosive runner in the NFL, and ARSB is a first down waiting to happen whenever Goff finds him over the middle of the field," Dubin said.
Detriot's trio is one of the most entertaining groups to watch in football. The Lions' offense surged in 2024 and nearly went undefeated in the regular season. Entering his third season in the NFL, Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs brings an exciting element in the Lions' run game. He is an excellent pass catching back and is a threat with the ball in his hands. Gibbs caught 52 passes for 517 yards and rushed for 1,412 yards on 250 carries in. 2024.
The Lions' offense really broke through last season as they help navigate their team to a 15-2 record, which was one of the best in the NFL. Ulitmately, the Lions fell short in the playoffs, but it wasn't without a heroic effort from St. Brown, who had eight catches for 137 yards in their divisional round loss to the Washington Commanders.
After posting his third consecutive 1,000 yard season in 2024, St. Brown will undoubtedly continue to be a focal point in Detroit's offense, one that possess many weapons in their arsenal. It'll be interesting to see how opposing defenses gameplan around St. Brown and the Lions' offense.
Detroit's offense will be put to the test this upcoming season as their offensive coordinator Ben Johnson took the head coaching job with the Chicago Bears over the offseason, leaving the Lions without arguably the best coordinator in football from 2024. If St. Brown is able to post similar numbers this year like seasons prior, then Detroit's offense should be able to maximize their potential as a unit.