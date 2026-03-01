How Makai Lemon's Combine Workout Boosted His NFL Draft Stock

After already holding a first-round draft projection, USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon’s workout at the combine may have boosted his stock even more. Not all first-round prospects participate in Combine workouts, and Lemon choosing to may be what makes him the first receiver off the board.

“Lemon only participated in the on-field drills Saturday. During the portion of the workout, the 5-foot-11, 192-pounder showed his fluidity in and out of breaks and how he’s able to make tough catches outside of his frame,” Jordan Reid of ESPN wrote.

“The suddenness of Lemon stands out, as he’s an efficient route runner who wastes little movement when running route stems. Scouts love that Lemon competed in the on-field drills and showed his skill set as a true route runner.”

Makai Lemon’s NFL Combine Performance

While Lemon did not run the 40-yard dash, he did participate in the on-field drills, and it is proving to be a smart decision for the NFL prospect. One of his greatest strengths as a wide receiver is his route running, and this was the opportunity for Lemon to show off his skills to NFL scouts.

While running the gauntlet, Lemon had one drop to start but cleaned it up right after. His catches were clean, and he ran straight down the line.

Lemon has been compared to Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, a fellow USC Trojans alumnus. St. Brown has gone on to have a highly successful NFL career, earning First-Team All-Pro in 2023 and 2024.

After a strong combine performance and the St. Brown comparison, Lemon has a high NFL ceiling and could go earlier than previously expected in the draft.

Makai Lemon’s Time with USC Trojans Boosts NFL Draft Stock

Lemon spent three seasons with USC after joining as a four-star prospect from the 2023 recruiting class. Although Lemon did not play much as a true freshman, by 2024, he began showing his skill set and that he can lead the Trojans’ offense to much success.

In 2024, Lemon led the offense with 764 receiving yards and had three touchdown receptions. By 2025, not only did Lemon lead the team again, but he took a massive step forward as a player.

He recorded 1,156 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, ranking No. 7 in the FBS and No. 2 in the Big Ten for receiving yards. His performance also earned him the Biletnikoff Award, which goes to college football's best receiver

Lemon’s route running and ability to make contested catches boosted his draft stock, and as he continues to develop, he can turn into an elite NFL receiver.

USC inside receivers and tight ends coach Chad Savage explained what makes Lemon a first-round pick in the draft.

"Practice is everything to me. It doesn't matter if it's a walk through, doesn't mean matter if it's a Wednesday practice, Friday practice, practice is everything. The type of player you are in practice, that's going to translate to the games on Saturday, and he (Lemon) was just so consistent with how he did everything. I think that's why he's going to get his name called pretty early in the draft," Savage said.

There are several talented wide receivers available in the 2026 NFL Draft, and Lemon is one of the top players. Three common names to watch in the first round have been Lemon, Ohio State’s Carnell Tate, and Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson.

The question that remains is which player will be taken first, and Lemon’s combine performance could be just what he needed to become the No. 1 wide receiver.