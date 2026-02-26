USC's Makai Lemon Receives New Position Ranking Before NFL Combine

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon will participate in the NFL Scouting Combine workouts and is already rising in the position rankings. ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller ranks Lemon as the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft ahead of the combine.

Lemon and the wide receivers will participate in workouts on Saturday, Feb. 28, along with the running backs and quarterbacks.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears

Makai Lemon Boosts NFL Draft Stock with USC Trojans

Lemon has spent all three years of his collegiate career with the USC Trojans and showcased why NFL teams should target him early in the draft.

He joined the program from the 2023 class as a four-star recruit, per Rivals, and through three seasons, he showcased his ability to develop. If Lemon takes another step forward, not only can he have a successful rookie year, but it will also show his potential for his NFL career.

Lemon appeared in three games as a true freshman, and just one year later, he became the team’s leading receiver. In a talented wide receiver room, Lemon led the team with 764 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) takes the ball on a kickoff return against the Michigan Wolverines

Following the 2024 regular season, USC lost three key receivers to the transfer portal: Zachariah Branch, Kyron Hudson, and Duce Robinson. Without the three of them participating with USC in the Valero Bowl, Lemon, along with wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane, proved the Trojans would be in good hands. In the Trojans' bowl game, Lemon recorded 99 yards on six receptions.

In 2025, Lemon’s performance boosted his draft stock, earning a first-round projection. He recorded 1,156 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, ranking No. 7 in the FBS and No. 2 in the Big Ten for receiving yards.

Lemon proved himself to be a talented athlete and a reliable target who can make contested catches, earning the Biletnikoff Award, which goes to college football's best receiver. His production in 2025 and athleticism will help him separate himself from other receivers in the draft.

Why Makai Lemon can be First Wide Receiver Drafted

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) runs in a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 29, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Before the wide receivers participate in combine workouts, there are three prospects with a first-round projection: Lemon, Ohio State’s Carnell Tate, and Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson. The question that remains is which receiver is selected first, but Lemon can cement himself as the No. 1 prospect of the position during the combine.

Both Tate and Tyson are talented receivers, but Lemon’s 2025 season has helped push him into consideration as the No. 1 prospect in the class for the position.

Tate is also coming off his third college football season, recording 51 receptions for 875 yards and nine touchdowns. Tate stands out for his highly productive route-running and will compete with Lemon for who the first receiver off the board is.

Tyson has spent four years with the Sun Devils, coming off a season in which he recorded 61 receptions for 711 yards and eight touchdowns. Tyson is a talented receiver, but concerns about his injury history could cause him to fall behind Tate and Lemon in the draft.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins

Draft Fits for Makai Lemon

As a top prospect, several teams could target Lemon early in the draft. One team Lemon has been linked to as an ideal fit is the New Orleans Saints. The Saints hold the No. 8 overall pick and could look for weapons to surround quarterback Tyler Shough. Lemon, paired up with Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, could elevate the New Orleans offense and create an explosive unit that is challenging to defend.

The New York Giants hold the No. 5 overall pick, and if the franchise chooses to select a wide receiver, Lemon could be an ideal target as well. Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers is recovering from a torn ACL, and New York could be a spot where Lemon can become a substantial part of the offense as a rookie.

With a strong combine performance, Lemon can not only prove he is worthy of a first-round pick, but he can also prove to be the best wide receiver of the class.