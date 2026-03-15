Makai Lemon Schedules Intriguing Top-30 Visit Before NFL Draft

Former USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon might be the next Miami Dolphin after the 2026 NFL Draft.

Makai Lemon's Top-30 Visit With Miami Dolphins

According to Essentially Sports' Tony Pauline, Lemon had seven top-30 visits before USC's pro day, and the Miami Dolphins were among the teams scheduled to meet with Lemon. The Dolphins meeting with Lemon is a signal of their interest, but will Lemon be available at No. 11 overall?

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Miami made a splash in free agency with the signing of quarterback Malik Willis as well as the corresponding move of parting ways with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Could Miami be interested in giving Willis a primary target with Lemon at pick No. 11?

Pauline also reported that Lemon has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns, and the Tennessee Titans. Could Lemon go as high as the No. 4 overall pick?

Lemon is likely going to be among the first receivers selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, and his top-30 visits are indicating that teams in the top 10 of the draft are interested in the former Trojans star. If he does fall outside of the top 10, he could be picked by the Los Angeles Rams at No. 13.

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during a joint practice against the New Orleans Saints at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rams general manager Les Snead was in attendance for the Trojans pro day, so many signs are pointing towards Lemon being drafted in the first half of the first round.

While at the NFL Combine, Lemon's interviews with the media drew some attention, and some even claiming that he hurt his draft stock. However, the meetings that Lemon has scheduled seems to reveal how NFL decision makers view Lemon as a future pro wide receiver.

Makai Lemon's 2025 Season

He won the Biletnikoff Award after a 2025 season the featured 1,156 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. He earned unanimous All-American status not only for his production but also for his game-changing ability.

With a number of highlight catches throughout the year, Lemon demonstrated his athleticism as well as his hand strength. While he has the ability to get open more often than not, Lemon also proved he's one of the best in the country and coming down with 50-50 balls.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Makai Lemon (WO29) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Lemon was among the most consistent wide receivers in the country averaging 14.6 yards per catch. In 2025, his 43 receptions of 10-plus yards tied for sixth in the nation. As one of the top targets for USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, Lemon's standing as a top receiver in the nation continued to rise throughout the season.

In November, Lemon shined in consecutive games against Northwestern and Illinois as USC fought to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. Against Northwestern, Lemon totaled 11 catches for 161 yards and a touchdown, and against Iowa he finished with 10 catches for 153 yards and one touchdown.

USC's was effectively eliminated from the CFP after losing to the Oregon Ducks later in November, a game in which Lemon threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Trojans receiver Tanook Hines. In that game, Lemon also caught two touchdowns of his own, finishing with seven catches for 34 yards.

Where he lands in the NFL remains to be seen, but whichever team that drafts him is getting a quality slot receiver, one that has already earned comparisons to Detroit Lions receiver and former USC star Amon-Ra St. Brown.

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