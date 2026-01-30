NFL Draft Analyst Highlights Makai Lemon’s Signature Performance at USC

As the rain fell throughout Southern California, the USC Trojans hosted Iowa in mid-November this past season in a pivotal Big Ten matchup.

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava connected with Makai Lemon early and often. The Trojans receiver hauled in 10 receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown. His efforts strengthened his case for the Biletnikoff Award, presented annually to the top receiver in college football, which he eventually won.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC wide receiver Makai Lemon speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Lemon’s memorable performance drew lofty praise from Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz, the longest tenured head coach in the FBS.

"No. 6 is as good as I've seen, and we're going back 20-plus years," Ferentz said after the game. "I don't know if anybody's impacted the game more. I can think of one other guy maybe. He’s (Lemon) a really outstanding player.”

Lemon was masterful on the gloomy afternoon inside the Coliseum. The big question all week was how would USC handle the rare Los Angeles weather and Lemon responded by perhaps playing the best game of his career in the Cardinal and Gold. His game caught the attention of multiple NFL Draft analysts, including ESPN's Field Yates.

“I think that Roger Goodell should go up there and say and with the blank pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the blank take Makai Lemon, stone cold baller from USC,” said Yates on the “First Draft” podcast. “Because that’s how he should be described. He is a vacuum for everything that comes his way.

“His game against Iowa this year, in which it is pouring rain in USC, single most impressive game I’ve studied from any prospect so far in the 2026 NFL Draft.”

MORE: Gary Patterson Gets Real About USC's Top Ranked Recruits

MORE: Penn State's Potential 'White Out' Game Revealed

MORE: Three Potential ESPN College GameDay Appearances for USC Trojans

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches a pass against the defense of Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Zach Lutmer (6) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

His crisp route running, despite the conditions and strong hands at the catch point were on full display. Lemon was tough catching the ball in contested situations and continued to show his knack for finding soft spots in zone coverage. The Hawkeyes secondary had no answer for the unanimous All-American as he left it all on the field.

Lemon's touchdown late in third quarter with a defender draped over him cut into the Hawkeyes lead and was instrumental in the Trojans comeback victory that day. For USC fans, it will forever be remembered as 'do you remember the day Lemon forever etched his name in the school’s and college football’s history books.'

Race For No. 1 Wide Receiver

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

It’s still early in the process but there’s been varying opinions on who is the No. 1 wide receiver in the class. In addition to Lemon, Ohio State’s Carnell Tate and Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson have been mentioned in the conversation.

In his latest mock draft, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has Lemon as the third receiver off the board and going to the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 14 overall pick.

“Wide receiver, return man, you can move him around. Mr. versatility, fierce competitor, plays like a Raven already,” Kiper said on First Draft. “I think Jesse Minter and the Ravens now kind of got a new energy in that building. Makai Lemon brings it, he is a guy [who] competes. For a team that needs to have more coming from their receivers, not tights end but receivers than just Zay Flowers. They need more, Makai Lemon would give them exactly that.”

NFL Network’s draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has the USC pass catcher as the first receiver off the board in his mock draft and being selected by the Los Angeles Rams at No. 13.

A lot can change between now and April’s draft but there’s no doubt Lemon’s junior season has national pundits raving about his potential in the pros.

Recommended Articles