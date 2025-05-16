5-Star Recruit Mark Bowman Reveals Finalists: USC Trojans, Oregon, Georgia, Texas

NEWS: Five-Star TE Mark Bowman is down to 7 Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 228 TE from Huntington Beach, CA is ranked as the No. 1 TE in the ‘26 Class (per On3 Industry)



Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/AMo8BpqnxE pic.twitter.com/bAS81dV6yK