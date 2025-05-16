5-Star Recruit Mark Bowman Reveals Finalists: USC Trojans, Oregon, Georgia, Texas
Five-star recruit Mark Bowman, one of the most coveted prospects in the 2026 class, has narrowed his college choices to seven programs. The standout tight end from Huntington Beach, California, confirmed that the USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Miami Hurricanes, Ole Miss Rebels, and Ohio State Buckeyes remain in the hunt.
Bowman is rated as the No. 1 tight end in the class of 2026 according to the On3 Industry Ranking.
Mark Bowman attends Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, and his recruitment has drawn national attention. At 6-foot-4, 228 pounds, he brings a combination of physical strength and agility that makes him a threat in any offensive scheme. Since joining the 2026 class, he has become one of the most heavily pursued recruits in the country.
The USC Trojans have made Bowman a top priority, with his official visit to Los Angeles scheduled for June 17. USC coach Lincoln Riley and his staff have focused on keeping Southern California’s premier talent at home, and Bowman fits that mold perfectly. The program’s renewed energy on the recruiting trail has not gone unnoticed, especially by in-state prospects like Bowman.
Bowman’s recruitment remains highly competitive, with six other programs still in the mix. The Ducks, Bulldogs, Longhorns, Hurricanes, Ole Miss, and the Buckeyes all continue to push hard for the five-star recruit. Each school offers unique opportunities, from offensive schemes that highlight tight ends to strong player development programs.
MORE: USC Trojans Favorites To Land Five-Star Power Forward Recruit Jacy Abii?
MORE: Ranking Big Ten Quarterbacks: Penn State's Drew Allar, USC Trojans’ Jayden Maiava
MORE: USC Trojans Updated Recruiting Rankings After Mater Dei's Shaun Scott Commitment
Bowman has praised the Oregon Ducks for their long-standing interest and strong relationships with their coaching staff.
“Oregon has been recruiting me as long as anyone,” Bowman told On3. That consistency and connection have made the Ducks a serious contender for his commitment.
Texas Longhorns have also caught Bowman’s attention, especially with how they utilize tight ends in their offense.
Bowman noted, “How the tight ends play in the Texas offense and how they are used has my attention there. They coach their guys hard and give them plenty of chances to make plays.”
The Longhorns’ reputation for developing tight ends and their dynamic offense makes them an appealing option.
Georgia Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes also remain in the mix, each offering unique benefits. Georgia’s strong program and focus on player development appeal to Bowman, while Miami’s energetic environment and offensive style provide another attractive opportunity. Bowman’s decision will ultimately hinge on where he feels he can best grow as both a player and a person.
With official visits scheduled and recruitment heating up, the decision for Mark Bowman will come down to fit and opportunity. Whether he chooses to stay close to home with USC or pursue a path with one of the other finalists, Bowman’s arrival will have an immediate impact. College football fans will be watching closely as one of the nation’s top recruits prepares to make a choice that could shape the future of multiple programs.