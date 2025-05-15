What 5-Star Recruit Mark Bowman Said About USC Trojans, Texas Longhorns, Oregon Ducks
The USC Trojans will have a chance to recruit five-star tight end Mark Bowman when he takes an official visit on June 17. USC coach Lincoln Riley are competing with the Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs, and Miami Hurricanes to land the elite 2026 tight end. Bowman’s visit to Los Angeles comes as USC ramps up efforts to keep Southern California’s top talent close to home.
Mark Bowman, a standout tight end from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, recently reclassified to the 2026 class and quickly became one of the most sought-after recruits in the country. Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 230 pounds, Bowman has the ideal combination of size, athleticism, and versatility that makes him a perfect fit for modern college offenses.
As one of the top prospects at his position, he has already been targeted by some of the biggest programs in college football, including USC, Oregon, and numerous others. His decision will be crucial for the future of whichever program lands him, as he’s expected to make an immediate impact on the field.
Bowman’s recruitment has become a focal point in the Trojans' efforts to secure elite in-state talent. Riley and his staff have made significant strides in recruiting over the past year, with a renewed focus on keeping top local players like Bowman close to home. Bowman himself has acknowledged the intensity of USC’s efforts, noting that the program’s recent push, coupled with the energy of the coaching staff, has made an impact.
“It is every day with USC now, and that has changed things for me,” Bowman said to On3, reflecting on the Trojans’ heightened interest in his recruitment.
MORE: USC Trojans Favorites To Land Five-Star Power Forward Recruit Jacy Abii?
MORE: Ranking Big Ten Quarterbacks: Penn State's Drew Allar, USC Trojans’ Jayden Maiava
MORE: USC Trojans Updated Recruiting Rankings After Mater Dei's Shaun Scott Commitment
Despite USC’s strong push, Bowman’s recruitment remains wide open, with several top programs vying for his commitment. Oregon, led by coach Dan Lanning, has long been a contender, having consistently recruited Bowman since his freshman year. The Ducks have built a strong relationship with the five-star tight end, and Bowman appreciates their consistent attention.
"Oregon has been recruiting me as long as anyone," Bowman said. "The relationships I have with the staff really make those schools stand out."
Texas, Georgia, and Miami have also made strong impressions, each offering different selling points, from offensive style to player development. Texas, in particular, has captured Bowman’s attention with the role tight ends play in their high-powered offense.
"How the tight ends play in the Texas offense and how they are used has my attention there," Bowman explained to On3. "They have shown they can develop guys, they coach their guys hard, and they get the chance to make plays in the offense."
While Bowman has made multiple visits to these schools, his decision will ultimately come down to where he feels he will fit best both on and off the field. The Trojans, Ducks, Longhorns, Bulldogs, and Hurricanes all offer distinct opportunities, but Bowman will need to choose which program aligns best with his long-term goals.