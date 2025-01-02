Miami Hurricanes To Land Transfer Portal Receiver Zachariah Branch Over Georgia? Visit
The USC Trojans have had 20 transfer portal departures. Wide receiver Zachariah Branch was one of the notable players who entered the portal. Branch is currently visiting the Miami Hurricanes, with his brother Zion.
The Branch brothers entered the transfer portal on Dec. 17 and expected to attend the same school. Coach Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans recruited Branch as a five-star wide receiver from the class of 2023. In two seasons, Branch totaled 823 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He also averaged 14 yards per punt return and 18.9 yards per kick return. In 2023, Branch earned first-team All-American honors.
“What an incredible journey it’s been here at USC. I am filled with appreciation for the opportunity to be a Trojan, put on the cardinal and gold and represent this University. I am thankful for the love and support from my coaches, teammates, advisors, football staff, and professors,” Branch posted to social media. “It’s been an honor to play for such a prestigious program, and I’m grateful to Coach Riley, Coach Huard, and Coach Simmons for believing in me, and giving me the chance to contribute. The memories I’ve made with my teammates both on and off the field means the world to me.”
Branch is in the portal as a four-star player, the No. 2 wide receiver, and the No. 3 player in the nation, per the On3 Industry Rankings. The brothers have already visited Georgia, Arizona State, Tennessee, and Texas.
The Hurricanes are looking to add to their wide receiver room. Miami has lost wide receivers Xavier Restrepo, Jacolby George, Isaiah Horton, and Sam Brown. Restrepo, George, and Brown declared for the 2025 NFL Draft and Horton transferred to Alabama. The wide receiver position is a top priority for the Hurricanes. Bringing in Branch could be significant for the Miami Hurricanes offense in 2025.
The brothers are a package deal and Miami would also be signing a safety with Zion Branch. USC recruited him as a four-star prospect from the class of 2022. He is in the portal as a three-star player, the No. 23 safety, and the No. 252 player in the nation, per On3. He played in 19 games through three seasons, totaling 42 tackles, three were tackles for loss and one sack.
Miami could use a new safety. Hurricanes safety Markeith Williams and Zaquan Patterson have had limited reps and the team has a couple of freshmen who have not seen much time. Miami landed Jacksonville State safety transfer Zechariah Poyser but would benefit from both the Branch brothers.
The brothers are predicted to join the Georgia Bulldogs. On3’s Pete Nakos wrote about the connection between Georgia and the Branch family.
“Georgia’s connections are strong with the family. James Coley recruited them at Texas A&M, David Hill is from Las Vegas and has known them for a long time, and Donte Williams recruited Zion to USC,” Nakos wrote.
Nakos also predicted the decision would come before Christmas, but the brothers chose to visit Miami before deciding. If Miami makes a strong push, they could land the two brothers.
