USC Trojans Wide Receiver Charles Ross Enters Transfer Portal: 20 Departures
The USC Trojans are up to 20 transfer portal departures. USC coach Lincoln Riley has dealt with some tough losses, bringing in just five players. USC wide receiver Charles Ross has entered the NCAA transfer portal as a grad transfer.
Ross is no stranger to the portal. He was recruited by Nevada as a three-star recruit from the class of 2019. Ross did not see game action in 2019. In 2021, Ross transferred to San José State. In the summer of 2024, Ross transferred from San José State state to USC. This is his second time entering the portal.
Ross played in just three games with the Trojans. He had just one reception this season for 11 yards during the game against the Utah State Aggies. Ross was a sixth-year senior, now looking to play a seventh season of collegiate football. Only playing three games this season, Ross will look to earn an extra year of eligibility.
Ross is in the portal as a three-star receiver. Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Ross is the No. 967 player in the nation and the No. 158 receiver. He will likely look to attend a school that can guarantee him playing time if he is granted another year of eligibility.
Ross’s best season was in 2023. It was the lone season he played in every game. He had 347 receiving yards and one touchdown.
Ross is the fourth wide receiver from USC who has entered the transfer portal. Duce Robinson has transferred to Florida State and Kyron Hudson has transferred to Penn State. Wide receiver Zachariah Branch has still not committed to a school, though Tennessee is reportedly making a strong push.
Riley has addressed the number of departures since the season ended. Despite the number of players leaving, USC defeated the Texas A&M Aggies, 35-31.
"We're a college model that's becoming a professional model," Riley said. "I know some people don't want to say that but it's here. It is what it is. The reality is there's just some guys that you either can't or (are) not going to pay what they want. You guys have done the NFL thing, you've seen it. If your value doesn't match the money then it's not going to go well much longer. It's not going to further. There's a cutthroat part of that that's just part of being a professional organization."
The Trojans have six remaining receivers on their roster. Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane are expected to be the top guys with the team next season after a strong Las Vegas Bowl showing. Lane had seven receptions for 127 yards and three touchdowns while Lemon had six receptions for 99 yards. The Trojans still have Jay Fair, Jaden Richardson, Josiah Zamora, and Xavier Jordan who can compete for playing time in 2025 as well.
The 2025 recruiting class also has big receivers coming in for USC. Four-star recruits, Romero Ison, Corey Simms, and Tanook Hines are all major additions to Riley’s offense. Though the Trojans have not had any incoming wide receiver transfers, USC is still in a good place with their offensive weapons. Riley and USC are still expected to be aggressive in the portal.
