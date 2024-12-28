USC Trojans vs. Texas A&M Aggies Draws Disappointing Crowd For Las Vegas Bowl
The USC Trojans (6-6) are facing the Texas A&M Aggies (8-4) on Friday, Dec. 27 in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium to close out the 2024 season. Fans were sparse at kick off for the matchup between two teams who are finishing disappointing seasons.
USC's season ends at the same place it began, in Allegiant Stadium vs. an SEC team. USC defeated the LSU Tigers 27-20 on Sep. 1. In the above photo, the stark contrast of attendance is evident.
Ahead of the game against USC, Texas A&M coach Mike Elko spoke highly of the matchup and bowl game.
"I think when you get a bowl game, I think location and venue matters," Elko said. "Obviously, going to Las Vegas, playing in the Raiders Stadium, that's a cool venue. It's a great opportunity in that regard. Matchup matters. Playing a brand in the Big Ten, USC and certainly with our recruiting on the West Coast and how we've crossed paths with those guys. I think it's a really cool opportunity. It's really a cool game, so we're excited to go out there and play."
MORE: USC Trojans Wide Receiver Transfer Zachariah Branch Predicted To Georgia Bulldogs
MORE: Highest-Paid College Football Coaches: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Contract Buy Out
MORE: USC Trojans Or Texas A&M Aggies To Land Five-Star Recruit Brandon Arrington?
Both USC and Texas A&M would benefit from finishing the season on a positive note after massive departures in the transfer portal.
USC has had 19 players enter the transfer portal, including receivers Duce Robinson, Zachariah Branch and Kyron Hudson, running back Quinten Joyner, offensive tackle Mason Murphy and defensive end Sam Greene. The Trojans will also be without running back Woody Marks, center Jonah Monheim and cornerback Jaylin Smith, all three have declared for the 2025 NFL Draft and opted out of Friday’s contest.
The Aggies have had 20 players enter the transfer portal.
Texas A&M jumped out to a 7-1 start and were ranked as high as No. 10 in early November. The Aggies looked primed to make a run for the SEC Championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff, but dropped three of its final four games.
The Trojans finished 6-6 but at one point in the season, USC was ranked No.11 in the country.
Quarterback Jayden Maiava is making his fourth start for USC after coach Lincoln Riley benched Miller Moss. Maiava has led USC to a 2-1 record, helping USC become bowl eligible after a 4-5 start. The UNLV transfer has thrown for 906 yards, seven touchdowns versus three interceptions, he’s also added four touchdowns on the ground.
Through his first three starts (weeks 12-14), Maiava has recorded a 77.3 grade per PFF to rank No. 18 among all Power 4 quarterbacks with a minimum of 50 passing attempts.
MORE: Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold Breaks Multiple NFL Records, Beats Seattle Seahawks
MORE: USC Trojans To Upset Texas A&M Aggies? Las Vegas Bowl Prediction, Betting Odds
MORE: Kliff Kingsbury: Chicago Bears Next Head Coach? Caleb Williams Reunion
MORE: USC Trojans Recruit Matai Tagoa'i Signs Historic NIL Deal With Bitcoin