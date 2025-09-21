Michigan State Defender Shares Positive Update After Scary Collision Against USC
Michigan State Spartans' linebacker Wayne Matthews III provided encouraging news after being carted off the field during Saturday night’s matchup against the No. 21 USC Trojans at the Coliseum.
Matthews left the game following a frightening collision that briefly silenced the crowd. He was placed on a stretcher and taken off the field for further evaluation, raising immediate concern for both teammates and fans.
Michigan State Linebacker Shares Encouraging Recovery Update
On Sunday, Matthews took to social media to reassure everyone about his recovery.
“Thank you for all your prayers and support! I’m doing a lot better now! I’ll be back in no time,” Matthews wrote on X
The senior defender has been an essential part of Michigan State’s defense, and his absence was felt in the 45–31 loss to USC. Before the injury, Matthews had been involved in several key plays, and his leadership has been a steadying force for the Spartans’ front seven.
Injuries of this nature often overshadow the outcome of a game, especially when a player requires assistance to leave the field. Both teams paused during the moment, with players from USC and Michigan State showing visible concern as Matthews was attended to by medical staff.
The Trojans went on to improve to 4–0 on the season with the win, but the health of Matthews quickly became one of the game’s biggest storylines. His update provides relief not only to Spartan supporters but also to the broader college football community, which rallied around him with messages of support.
Michigan State will have a bye next week, and while it remains unclear when Matthews will return to action, his statement indicates optimism about a relatively quick recovery. For now, his positive outlook is a welcome development after what initially appeared to be a serious situation.
As for the Trojans, USC is preparing to face No. 23 Illinois on the road. After playing a later game in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, the Trojans will be kicking off against the Fighting Illini at 9 a.m. PT (11 a.m. local). Can USC stay undefeated to start Big Ten play?