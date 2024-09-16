Michigan Wolverines To Start New Quarterback Alex Orji vs. USC Trojans
With a 2-1 record, Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore has decided to make a change at quarterback.
After a rough offensive start for senior quarterback Davis Warren, which included back-to-back multi interception games, Moore has decided to name Alex Orji the starting quarterback for the Wolverines as they host the USC Trojans this Saturday at the Big House.
"Excited for him," Moore said of Orji. "I know he's chomping at the bit."
Warren was benched in the Wolverines 28-18 win over Arkansas State after he threw his third interception in the second quarter.
What does this mean for the Trojans
Orji offers a different type of skillset from Warren. With Warren being the more prototypical pocket passer, Orji is the more dual-threat like of the two.
Orji, a junior, hasn't had to play much for the Wolverines, only totaling one pass attempt prior to this season. In 2024, Orji is just 3 of 6 for 15 yards and two touchdowns this season. However, his knack for running the ball has gotten him more rush attempts then pass attempts throughout his young Michigan career.
Former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and Moore put together special offensive packages for Orji this past few seasons. He's rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns coming into this season.
The Trojans haven't faced a quarterback as mobile as Orji is, so this will be a new test for the new-look USC defense.
The Trojans are already heading into the Big House as a -5.5 favorite. Having to face a quarterback making his first career start, this could be where USC makes a another huge statement with a big defensive performance.
Michigan started the year ranked No. 9 and has moved the opposite direction of the Trojans since the season began. USC entered the year ranked No. 23, but they have moved up 12 spots after the first two games. After Michigan's lackluster performance against Arkansas State, the Wolverines fell one place in the AP Poll, down to No. 19.
“They’re good," USC coach Lincoln Riley said of Michigan. "Defending national champions, a lot of really good players on that roster, and a great home-field advantage.”
Riley said that he still felt the loss to Texas was closer than the score showed.
“The Texas game, was in my opinion quite a bit closer than maybe what the scoreboard indicated," Riley said. "Like most times when you get two really good teams together…it came down to a couple of plays and Texas made those plays. Michigan had their opportunity to be right there in it.”
