USC Trojans vs. Michigan Wolverines Official Kickoff Time and TV Broadcast Schedule
The USC Trojans' highly anticipated Big Ten opener at Michigan has a kickoff time and television broadcast. The No. 11 Trojans will travel to Ann Arbor on September 21st and face the No. 17 Wolverines at 12:30 P.T. on CBS, the Big Ten conference announced Monday.
It will be the 11th all-time matchup between the two historic programs with the last one occurring in the 2007 Rose Bowl when USC defeated Michigan 32-18. The Trojans lead the series 6-4, winning each of the last three matchups. It will be the first time they face off outside of playing in the Rose Bowl since September 27, 1958.
USC will have a bye on Saturday before making their Big Ten debut. The Trojans are 2-0 to start its 2024 season with wins over then No. 13 LSU and Utah State.
Quarterback Miller Moss has been excellent through his first two starts, going 48 of 66 (72.5) for 607 yards and two touchdowns. Mississippi State transfer running back Woody Marks has found his way in the USC offense, leading the team with 29 carries for 171 yards and three touchdowns. While tight end Lake McRee leads the team in receptions with nine and receiving yards with 137.
Defensively, the Trojans have seen vast improvements from a year ago under new defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn. USC held LSU to 20 points and recorded its first shutout since 2011in Saturdays 48-0 win over Utah State.
“We’ve tackled pretty well in the first two games," Riley said about his improved defense. "I think we’ve done a pretty decent job against the run. It’s been fun to see our guys just come together. It’s a new staff, there’s more new players on that side of the ball than the offensive side of the ball. To see that group really come together and play as one early here in the year is very important. It’s great, we’re excited about it."
"There’s just a long ways to go, man, but shoot, we couldn’t be more excited about what they’re doing, the way we’re playing defensively right now, the way we’re flying around, and most importantly the camaraderie that exists on that side of the ball right now,” Riley continued.
Most important, USC players are confident in their new defensive coordinator and finding momentum after two solid performances.
“I think it’s more so we have trust in him," said USC linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold on the trust coach Lynn has in defense. "Whatever he calls, we go out there and execute to our best ability. I think that’s the energy and the trust that he brought to us. To be on this defense is a blessing. It’s definitely the most fun I’ve had playing football in a very long time. It’s a blessing to be on this team and with Coach Riley. It’s just an amazing feeling to be on this team.”
Michigan, who is coming off its first loss since 2022, will host Arkansas State on Saturday, September 14th before the Trojans come to town.
