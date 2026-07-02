Most Underlooked Moves Lincoln Riley Made on USC Trojans Coaching Staff

USC made major headlines this offseason with the hiring of former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson to replace D’Anton Lynn as their defensive coordinator. Patterson brought along with him longtime assistant Paul Gonzales to be the safeties coach and one of his former All-American safeties, Sam Carter, to be the nickels coach.

Trojans coach Lincoln Riley also made a big move when he hired linebackers coach/special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler. But here are two underrated moves that USC made on its coaching staff.

Holding Onto Inside Receivers/Tight Ends Coach Chad Savage

USC Trojans inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage | USC Trojans inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage

Inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage is a rising star on the Trojans staff. Savage was thought of high regard by local high schools when he arrived at USC in January 2025 because of his time on the Colorado State staff. He was named the Mountain West Recruiter of the Year by 247Sports for three consecutive seasons.

In his first season, Savage played a pivotal role in the Trojans signing the No. 1 class when he landed several blue-chip prospects, including five-star tight Mark Bowman, and four-star receivers Trent Mosley, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Luc Weaver.

On the field, Makai Lemon won the Biletnikoff Award, presented annually to the top receiver in college football, under the tutelage of Savage. The Trojans coach made the tight end position a pivotal part of the offense for the first time under Riley at USC. Naturally, several schools made a run at Savage, but he chose to stay in Southern California and was promoted to pass game coordinator.

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Utah State Aggies during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“Why not USC. When I took this job, it was a dream come true,” Savage said in February. “It's an honor to be recognized by other schools, because obviously you're doing something right with your position group or terms of recruiting, but the program is doing something right and to be in a top offense under Coach Riley year and year out, that recognition is going to come.

“But there's so much growth for me to happen here at USC and to be under Coach Riley, to be under his knowledge, to be under the leadership of Chad Bowden and how he recruits, his vision.

I'm a West Coast guy. My family's out west, friends are out west. I think my name carries weight out west when it comes to recruiting.

“Now, I'm doing everything I can to be recruiting on a national level. It starts with Jen Cohen up top, her leadership. There's not a better AD in the game and when her vision aligns with the head coach and the GM, it trickles down us position coaches, and we got a great life at USC. I busted my tail to recruit some of these certain individuals, so I want to see everything come from fruition here USC and get more national championships.”

Savage stayed hot on the recruiting trail in the 2027 class landing San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson and Hamilton (Ariz.) four-star receiver Roye Oliver III, the 2025 MaxPreps Sophomore of the Year.

His ability to develop players will be essential, especially considering he could have two true freshmen starting for him this fall.

Retaining Cornerbacks Coach Trovon Reed

USC Trojans cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed | @Khollowell_

It was unrealistic to assume the Trojans would keep the same defensive assistants when they hired Patterson. However, one coach they made sure to retain was cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed.

Reed was also hired in January 2025 when USC pulled him away from UCF. He made waves on the recruiting trail early when he landed four-star Elbert Hill, the No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 class. Reed also flipped four-star defensive back Peyton Dyer from South Carolina and three-star cornerback Jayden Crowder from Cal.

During the season, redshirt sophomore Marcelles Williams showed continuous improvement and was pivotal for the Trojans defense that final month of the season. Reed is beloved by players and recruits who constantly rave about who he is as a person. Reed also spoke about his desire to remain at USC before the start of spring practice.

“One it’s USC. This place is special," Reed said in February. "I didn’t know what no one meant about it being special until I stayed here for a year. Two, Lincoln Riley, one of the best to ever do it in my opinion. I’m a younger coach so I got to see his whole come up.

“I wholeheartedly believe in everything that he say. Three, I love my guys. I build real relationships throughout recruiting. That’s how I coach, I coach with my heart, and I couldn’t leave my guys no matter what. It was really a no-brainer."

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2027 cornerback and USC Trojans commit Danny Lang | USC Trojans on SI

In the 2027 class, Reed has landed a pair of highly touted cornerbacks in Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star Danny Lang and IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star Aaryn “J.O.” Washington. He also dove into the portal and landed Iowa State transfer Jontez Williams, the No. 1 cornerback.

It’s a loaded cornerback room that also features redshirt sophomore Chasen Johnson, who Reed coached at UCF in 2024, and former five-star recruit RJ Sermons.

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