USC Commit Builds Recruiting Stock With Rising Status
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One of USC’s most exciting commits in the upcoming recruiting cycle is Honor Fa’alave-Johnson – the five-star, two-way player who is headlining USC’s 2027 recruiting class. Fa’alave-Johnson continues the Trojans' commitment to retaining in-state talent and going all out for blue-chip talent.
Even before donning the cardinal and gold, Fa’alave-Johnson has been making moves: signed an NIL deal with Adidas, showed out at seven-on-seven leagues, teased a potential two-way role with the Trojans, and is now making his way up in national rankings.
Honor Fa’alave-Johnson’s Road to Southern Cal
Fa’alave-Johnson was already on USC’s radar when he was in eighth grade. Following his freshman season, the Trojans sent an official offer in May 2024, per 247Sports. Defensive coordinator Gary Patterson and tight end/inside receivers coach Chad Savage continued the recruiting process as Fa’alave-Johnson made unofficial visits throughout his high school career.
In the end, Fa’alave-Johnson chose Southern Cal over Miami, Texas, LSU, Oregon and Notre Dame when he announced his commitment on March 14. Then, on May 12, Fa’alave-Johnson shut down his recruitment, according to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett, cementing his decision to become a Trojan.
The five-star’s recent stop was during USC’s official visit weekend (May 29-31, June 12-14). There, Fa’alave-Johnson linked up with the rest of the 2027 class.
Honor Fa’alave-Johnson’s Status Heading Into His Senior Year
Fa’alave-Johnson enters his senior year as a five-star player at Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.). 247Sports currently has Fa’alave-Johnson as the No. 27 prospect in the nation, No. 1 athlete (two-way player), and No. 2 player in the state of California. On3/Rivals lists the USC commit as the No. 1 player at his position, No. 2 player in the state and No. 13 nationally.
With summer in session, ESPN updated the rankings of the 2027 class before their senior season. As of June 26, Fa’alave-Johnson is ESPN’s No. 1 safety in the nation on their SC Next 300 list and No. 21 overall.
Last season, Fa’alave-Johnson rushed for 1,265 yards on 128 carries and 564 yards on 12 receptions for a total of 28 touchdowns. As a safety, the five-star commit racked up 38 total tackles (26 solo), two interceptions, four pass breakups, a fumble recovery, and a forced fumble per MaxPreps.
He finished the year with honors such as MaxPreps Junior All-American and Silver Pigskin Player of the Year.
USC Trojans' 2027 Recruiting Class
The Trojans are essentially done with the 2027 cycle, as they have the building blocks for the 2028 and 2029 classes. Players could still be added to the class, but general manager Chad Bowden and head coach Lincoln Riley have shared that it will be a smaller group compared to the 35-player haul of 2026.
The current 2027 class is as follows:
- Five-star athlete Honor Fa'alave-Johnson
- Four-star edge rusher Mekai Brown
- Four-star cornerback Danny Lang
- Four-star receiver Quentin Hale
- Four-star receiver Roye Oliver III
- Four-star corner Aaryn Washington
- Four-star tackle Drew Fielder
- Four-Star defensive lineman Alifeleti Tuihalamaka
- Four-star safety Gavin Williams
- Three-star running back Javon Vital
- Three-star tight end Jace Cannon
- Three-star linebacker Josiah Poyer
- Three-star defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade
- Three-star linebacker Dylan Wafle
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Luke A. Perez is a writer for USC Trojans On SI. Luke started his sports career as a recreational flag and tackle football coach. He continues his passion for coaching as a Youth Engagement Coach for the Los Angeles Rams where he serves the L.A. community. At Azusa Pacific University, where Luke received his BA in Journalism, he worked as the News Section Editor for the student-run media outlet. Shortly after graduating, Luke joined 247Sports as a Trending Sports Writer. Luke became a high school sports contributor for Southern California News Group to cover football in the San Gabriel Valley. When Luke isn't watching football or combat sports, he's at the movies, checking out new cafes, catching up on books, or enjoying a run at the beach.Follow lukeeanthonyy