USC Commit Builds Recruiting Stock With Rising Status

One of USC’s most exciting commits in the upcoming recruiting cycle is Honor Fa’alave-Johnson – the five-star, two-way player who is headlining USC’s 2027 recruiting class. Fa’alave-Johnson continues the Trojans' commitment to retaining in-state talent and going all out for blue-chip talent.

Even before donning the cardinal and gold, Fa’alave-Johnson has been making moves: signed an NIL deal with Adidas, showed out at seven-on-seven leagues, teased a potential two-way role with the Trojans, and is now making his way up in national rankings.

Honor Fa'alave-Johnson with USC head football coach Lincoln Riley | Honor Fa'alave-Johnson X page

Honor Fa’alave-Johnson’s Road to Southern Cal

Fa’alave-Johnson was already on USC’s radar when he was in eighth grade. Following his freshman season, the Trojans sent an official offer in May 2024, per 247Sports. Defensive coordinator Gary Patterson and tight end/inside receivers coach Chad Savage continued the recruiting process as Fa’alave-Johnson made unofficial visits throughout his high school career.

In the end, Fa’alave-Johnson chose Southern Cal over Miami, Texas, LSU, Oregon and Notre Dame when he announced his commitment on March 14. Then, on May 12, Fa’alave-Johnson shut down his recruitment, according to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett, cementing his decision to become a Trojan.

The five-star’s recent stop was during USC’s official visit weekend (May 29-31, June 12-14). There, Fa’alave-Johnson linked up with the rest of the 2027 class.

USC Trojans 2027 commit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson | Honor Fa'alave-Johnson X page.

Honor Fa’alave-Johnson’s Status Heading Into His Senior Year

Fa’alave-Johnson enters his senior year as a five-star player at Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.). 247Sports currently has Fa’alave-Johnson as the No. 27 prospect in the nation, No. 1 athlete (two-way player), and No. 2 player in the state of California. On3/Rivals lists the USC commit as the No. 1 player at his position, No. 2 player in the state and No. 13 nationally.

With summer in session, ESPN updated the rankings of the 2027 class before their senior season. As of June 26, Fa’alave-Johnson is ESPN’s No. 1 safety in the nation on their SC Next 300 list and No. 21 overall.

Last season, Fa’alave-Johnson rushed for 1,265 yards on 128 carries and 564 yards on 12 receptions for a total of 28 touchdowns. As a safety, the five-star commit racked up 38 total tackles (26 solo), two interceptions, four pass breakups, a fumble recovery, and a forced fumble per MaxPreps.

He finished the year with honors such as MaxPreps Junior All-American and Silver Pigskin Player of the Year.

USC Trojans' 2027 Recruiting Class

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans are essentially done with the 2027 cycle, as they have the building blocks for the 2028 and 2029 classes. Players could still be added to the class, but general manager Chad Bowden and head coach Lincoln Riley have shared that it will be a smaller group compared to the 35-player haul of 2026.

The current 2027 class is as follows:

Five-star athlete Honor Fa'alave-Johnson

Four-star edge rusher Mekai Brown

Four-star cornerback Danny Lang

Four-star receiver Quentin Hale

Four-star receiver Roye Oliver III

Four-star corner Aaryn Washington

Four-star tackle Drew Fielder

Four-Star defensive lineman Alifeleti Tuihalamaka

Four-star safety Gavin Williams

Three-star running back Javon Vital

Three-star tight end Jace Cannon

Three-star linebacker Josiah Poyer

Three-star defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade

Three-star linebacker Dylan Wafle

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.