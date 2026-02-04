Lincoln Riley Exposes Underrated Trait in His Quarterbacks

Quarterback is the toughest position to play in football, if not all of sports.

They shoulder all of the blame and the physical punishment dished out to them on a weekly basis is grueling. Not to mention the mental load, they’re the CEO of the team on and off field.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) talks with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

USC coach Lincoln Riley has earned a reputation as a quarterback guru because of his development at the position. His resume is unmatched by anyone in the sport at the collegiate level.

Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray won the Heisman Trophy and went onto to become the No. 1 overall pick in back-to-back drafts in 2017 and 2018 while playing for Riley at Oklahoma. Caleb Williams followed in their footsteps at USC. While Jalen Hurts finished second in the Heisman in his lone season with Riley in Norman and led the Philadelphia Eagles to a win in Super Bowl LIX last season.

Riley appeared on the NFL Network’s “Super Bowl Live” and discussed a similar quality in his former quarterbacks that have made them successful in their careers.

“They’re all very different but I think one of the key characteristics is they all believed in themselves,” Riley said. “You have to have an unbelievable amount of confidence and self belief and perseverance to play this position. All of those guys have had great moments but also had a lot tough moments behind the scenes, where they really had to stick with it, really had to continue to believe. Quarterback can be a lonely position. You have to have that inner belief and all of those guys had it.”

MORE: Predicting the USC Trojans' Offensive Depth Chart for Next Season

MORE: Los Angeles Rams Linked to USC Trojans in Upcoming NFL Draft

MORE: Early Prediction For USC Trojans' Starting Defense

No quarterback personifies that more than Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold. Although Darnold never played for Riley, the former USC signal-caller has been through it all since he was draft No. 3 overall by the New York Jets in 2018.

Darnold lasted just three seasons in New York before he was traded to the Carolina Panthers and eventually benched. He was a backup for a year with the San Francisco 49ers. The Minnesota Vikings moved on from Darnold after a career year in favor of JJ McCarthy. Now, on his fifth NFL team, Darnold has found a home with the Seattle Seahawks.

“Obviously I saw the lead in with Sam Darnold. What a great example of what Sam has done throughout his career," Riley said. "Now he’s in such a great situation, he’s playing with so much confidence, and I know all of us are really proud of him and excited to watch him play this Sunday.”

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks on before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Mayfield himself was two-time walk-on. Murray has been labeled too short to play the position. Hurts was benched at halftime in the national championship when he was a sophomore at Alabama.

And for Williams, the Chicago Bears quarterback has been one of the more ridiculed players in the sport. From criticism about to his nails, to the way he conducts himself, to his style of play, but through it all his confidence has never been shaken.

Jayden Maiava's Growth Under Lincoln Riley

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Riley’s current quarterback, Jayden Maiava is entering his third season at USC and has had an upwards trajectory since he transferred from UNLV in January 2024.

“I’m really proud of his development," Riley said. "The jump that he’s made in the last 12 months was really striking,” Riley said. “From where he was the previous year, starting the last four games for us to the way he played this year. The exciting thing for us is that he’s got so much room to grow. He’s a fun kid to work with, he’s got a really cool skillset.

“He’s done a really nice job growing as a leader, growing as a guy that can really understand the game, the situations and just been a lot of fun to coach. He’s got a lot of upside and hopefully he can come out and have a great year and join those guys at the next level.”

Players and coaches talked before the start of last season about Maiava’s growth as a leader and how his comfort level operating the offense had risen exponentially. It reflected in his play, and the expectation is that Maiava makes another leap in 2026.

Recommended Articles