One Big Question for USC's New Linebackers Coach Mike Ekeler

Since the departure of defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, the USC Trojans have made several staff changes on that side of the ball, which included hiring former Nebraska special teams coach Mike Ekeler.

The longtime college football assistant was brought in to upgrade the Trojans special teams unit after the Cornhuskers saw a dramatic transformation in that department last season, but Ekeler will also be USC's new linebackers coach.

Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers assistant coach Mike Ekeler (left) watches warmups before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Ekeler brings a fiery and energetic personality to the Trojans staff. He’s all gas, no brakes. Ekeler will headbutt players, shove them and loves it when they do it back to him, anything to get them fired up. He can routinely be seen hugging players and other coaches after big plays.

Ekeler is passionate. He sets the tone on the sideline and demands excellence and players have embraced it.

The middle of the defense was a problem for stretches of the season. And if USC wants to build a defense that can compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff next season, the linebacker position has to be much improved.

Can Mike Ekeler Upgrade the USC Linebacker Room?

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) celebrates against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens became a full-time starter this past year after he was primarily a special teams player during his true freshman season in 2024. The Michigan native had an up and down sophomore campaign as he adjusted to playing the MIKE position.

His best performance actually came against Nebraska in early November. He was aggressive coming downhill and showed a glimpse of what many were expecting coming into the season.

Stephens is still growing into his role. He was a high school defensive back, receiver and punt returner. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Stephens is ultra athletic and physical. It’s all about putting it together on a consistent basis and that’s where Ekeler comes in.

Fellow linebacker Jadyn Walker missed almost the entirety of his first season with a shoulder injury but returned in 2025. He drew lofty reviews from the players and coaches coming into the season.

Walker was a reserve inside linebacker behind Stephens and Eric Gentry, who is off to the NFL. He started at WILL whenever the Trojans went with a 4-3 defense to defend run heavy teams, rather than their traditional 4-2-5 defense.

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Jadyn Walker (31) reacts after a stop against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Similar to Stephens, the redshirt sophomore linebacker had bright spots in 2025 but it’s all about becoming more consistent and taking that next step.

This will be Stephens and Walker’s third year on campus, and the Trojans desperately need them to become more than just players that show up in flashes.

When Ekeler was the linebacker coach at Tennessee from 2021-2024, he produced First Team All-SEC outside linebacker in each of his final three seasons. He was part of great defenses during his first stint at Nebraska in the late 2000s, where he developed several NFL linebackers.

Creating Depth at the Second Level

Sep 6, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers assistant coach Mike Ekeler crosses arms with linebacker Marques Watson-Trent (33) during warmups before the game against the Akron Zips at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

USC lost its two linebackers from the 2025 class to the transfer portal but return players such as Ta’Mere Robinson and Elijah Newby. Robinson is in his second season at Southern Cal, after transferring in from Penn State last season and Newby was a four-star recruit in the 2024 cycle, same one as Stephens and Walker. Both were primarily special teams and key depth pieces last season.

The only linebacker the Trojans added in the transfer portal was Washington’s Deven Bryant, a St. John Bosco (Calif.) product, who finished third on the Huskies in tackles last season.

USC signed three linebackers in its No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class in four-stars Talanoa Ili, the No. 6 ranked linebacker, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings and Shaun Scott and three-star Taylor Johnson.

