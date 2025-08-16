Nebraska Cornhuskers Reveal New Uniform For November Matchup With USC Trojans
The USC Trojans will face off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Nov. 1 in Lincoln, Nebraska, for the first time as a member of the Big Ten Conference. The game will be the Trojans' first visit to Lincoln since 2007, where they won they won 49-31 as the No. 1-ranked team in the country at the time.
The November matchup between two of the most storied programs in college football is primed to be a pivotal late-season game for the Trojans. The game, while important for both programs, will hold special meaning for Nebraska.
Nebraska will Debut an Alternative Uniform for USC Game
After not wearing alternatives last season, Nebraska will debut its "Back in Black" alternative uniforms for the Nov. 1 game against USC. The jersey for Nebraska features two white stripes on the sleeves and block white numbers. The red N on Nebraska's helmet will also be swapped to black to match the alternative uniform.
It'll be the first time since the 2020 season that Nebraska will be repping a black alternative uniform. The game in 2020 was against Illinois, in which the Cornhuskers lost 41-23. Nebraska also wore black alternates in 2019 against Indiana, 2015 against Northwestern, and 2013 against UCLA, losing all three games.
The Cornhuskers are hoping that the fifth time wearing the black alternates is the charm in November against USC.
Nov. 1 Matchup Could Feature a Blackout
In addition to Nebraska debuting their "Back in Black" uniforms, the school is also calling for the game against the Trojans to be a blackout at Memorial Stadium. Fans will be asked to show up and rep black Nebraska apparel.
Cornhuskers fans wanting to buy the new black Nebraska uniforms can purchase jerseys at Huskers.com. Nebraska has a 7-6 record when wearing alternative uniforms since the 2009 season.
USC vs Nebraska Series History
The Cornhuskers and the Trojans have had many iconic matchups over the years, with the latest meeting coming last season, where USC won 28-20. USC leads the all-time series 5-1-0 and is currently on a four-game winning streak, which has lasted from 2006 to 2024.
The two programs first met in 1969, with USC winning 31-21. They met the next season and the game ended in a 21-21 tie. Nebraska and USC have mostly met in the regular season, other than facing off in the 2014 Holiday Bowl.
USC and Nebraska Enter the 2025 Season as Underrated Big Ten Teams
Entering the 2025 season, both teams are very underrated Big Ten teams, which could potentially set up a ranked matchup in November. The Trojans and Cornhuskers are both coming off a 7-6 record in 2024 that featured bowl wins.
USC coach Lincoln Riley and Nebraska coach Matt Rhule, are under pressure from their respective fan bases to put together a successful season and compete in the Big Ten. Riley has a 26-14 record in three seasons with the Trojans, while Rhule is 12-13 entering his third year with Nebraska.
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola looks to lead the Cornhuskers to new heights in 2025. USC will be led by new starting quarterback Jayden Maiava, who enters the season with great potential.