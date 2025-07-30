All Trojans

New Coach Rob Ryan Assures USC Trojan Fans Ahead of Season About Key Changes

USC Trojans linebacker coach Rob Ryan was noted as one of the Trojans biggest pick ups in the offseason. The linebackers coach expressed his confidence for the linebacker this season, despite their younger age within the room.

Teddy King

Oct 30, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan looks on agains the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan looks on agains the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans most exciting hires this past offseason was the addition of linebackers coach Rob Ryan.

Ryan, the two-time Super Bowl champion, has 24 years of experience in the NFL prior to returning to college football. His first experience with college football came with a position with Oklahoma State, where he served as the defensive coordinator for two seasons.

The USC Trojans football program hosted their annual media day in Los Angeles, where coaches and players spent the day highlighting their upcoming season. When Ryan was put on the spot, he reassured fans that this season holds plenty of promise.

Nov 26, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant coach Rob Ryan watches the game against the Kansas City Chiefs Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I mean, I think when you look at that, like people say, ‘well, they’ve only got the one guy who played,’ I get it, you know,” Ryan said at USC Media Day. “Nowadays, these kids are smart. They play hard. When they put that ball down, they blow the whistle. My guys will be ready. And, I mean, I know what it’s going to look like, you know. Say whatever … I’m going to say something like … My group’s going to be great, and we’re going to get after. If they don’t like it, then fire me, because I know we’re going to be good. We’re young, (but) we’re young and talented.”

Ryan holds some of the most talented defensive players in college football. The Trojans return star linebacker Eric Gentry, as well as Desman Stephens II,  Kameryn Fountain and Anthony Beavers Jr. Although it’s a younger unit on paper, the room boasts talent and intensity in year two in the Big Ten.

Ryan commended his team on working through the offseason to be as prepared as they can be heading into this season. 

“I think they’re all smart kids, they work hard, they’re tough, and they love football,” Ryan said. “So I mean when you got those combinations. It’ll jump off … people will be excited about the way these young men play.”

When Ryan was asked about coach Lincoln Riley, the linebackers coach brought in a comparison with Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay — two coaches with strong offensive minds. 

 “I’m just happy to be here. And you know, only reason I left pro football, I’ve been there for the last 25 years … This is the first time, and you know, long time that I’ve been in college football,” Ryan said. “I’m joining the best coaching staff in the country. Lincoln Riley is right there with (Sean) McVay. They’re the best offensive coaches, best best guys in the country. I don’t care what league it is, or whatever it is, that’s just the truth.”

Jul 31, 2019; Richmond, VA, USA; Washington Redskins inside linebackers coach Rob Ryan waves to fans while walking onto the field prior to practice on day seven of Redskins training camp at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

With his many years of NFL experience, other NFL greats came to mind for Ryan.

“And I’ve been around some pretty good ones. I’ve been around Bill Belichick, I’ve been around Al Davis, I’ve been around Sean Payton, all these guys. These are the best offensive coaches in the country.”

In his first year coaching the linebackers, it’s clear that Ryan has already made an immediate impact on the defensive unit, and should emerge as one of the best in college football. 

