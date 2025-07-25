USC Trojans Receiver Makai Lemon Teases More 'Explosive' Offense With Jayden Maiava
One thing that was noticeably different about USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley's offense in 2024 was the lack of explosive plays.
Riley has been known to have a high-octane offense in the Air Raid system but that wasn't the case a year ago. To be fair, they no longer Heisman trophy winning quarterback Caleb Williams running the offense and former USC quarterback Miller Moss was more a pure pocket passer and didn't provide much a threat using his legs, which hasn't been the case with quarterbacks under Riley in years past.
The first name that would come to mind when thinking of explosive players on the Trojans roster is junior receiver Makai Lemon, who emerged as one the team's go-to targets the second half the 2024 season. The Southern California product is a big play waiting to happen, whether it was taking a short pass and turning into an explosive play or in the return game. He finished first on the team in receptions and receiving yards.
"Explosive plays that's what we want. Not just ten yards for a first down, we want touchdowns, we want the big play," Lemon said.
Lemon, who played some cornerback during his freshman season is using the knowledge he gained to help improve his skillset as a receiver.
"At the moment I didn't think about that. But for sure, playing outside the ball, you kind of know the receiver tendencies. I was playing CB, you know what they're going through. So, definitely made me a better as a player," Lemon said.
USC added some key players in the backfield during the winter transfer portal in Waymond Jordan, the No. 1 ranked junior college running back this past cycle and New Mexico transfer Eli Sanders to help create a more dynamic offense in 2025.
"Explosive for sure. It gives a little pressure off the receivers that we got some dudes in the backfield for sure," Lemon said. "Them guys have been coming to work each and every day and just want the best for them."
Jordan averaged 7.4 yards per carry in his last season at Hutchinson CC (Kan.), while Sanders averaged 7.2 yards per carry and scored nine touchdowns for New Mexico in 2024. A strong running game makes it harder for defenses to run two-high safety looks, therefore creating more opportunities for the big play in the passing game.
Redshirt junior quarterback Jayden Maiava is also a threat to use his legs, and Riley will be able to use more quarterback designed run plays, something he wasn't able to do for the first two months of the season with Moss.
Creating a more explosive offense also comes from the Trojans two top receivers, Lemon and junior Ja'Kobi Lane taking that next step.
"We push each other each day in practice, he gets a rep and I'm like you can do better than that and even then, he's telling me, you can do better than that, you need to clean up your route," Lemon said. "We just help each other's game, so when we hop on the field on Saturday's it's just lights out."
The Trojans also dove into the spring transfer portal and landed former Utah receiver Zacharyus Williams. The sophomore wideout has only been in Los Angeles for a short period of time, but Lemon raved about what he's seen from Williams so far.
"As soon as he came onto the campus, he had an immediate impact," Lemon said. "He's a young guy that has tremendous talent and the sky is the limit."
"He can do a little bit of everything, he can move him to inside, to outside. He has great hands, good at the top of the route. Really everything that you look into for a receiver."