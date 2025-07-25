All Trojans

USC Trojans Receiver Makai Lemon Teases More 'Explosive' Offense With Jayden Maiava

The USC Trojans struggled to create explosive plays in its first season in the post-Caleb Williams era. USC junior Makai Lemon has his eyes set on the Trojans returning to one of the more dynamic offenses in college football.

Kendell Hollowell

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC wide receiver Makai Lemon speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC wide receiver Makai Lemon speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
One thing that was noticeably different about USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley's offense in 2024 was the lack of explosive plays.

Riley has been known to have a high-octane offense in the Air Raid system but that wasn't the case a year ago. To be fair, they no longer Heisman trophy winning quarterback Caleb Williams running the offense and former USC quarterback Miller Moss was more a pure pocket passer and didn't provide much a threat using his legs, which hasn't been the case with quarterbacks under Riley in years past.

The first name that would come to mind when thinking of explosive players on the Trojans roster is junior receiver Makai Lemon, who emerged as one the team's go-to targets the second half the 2024 season. The Southern California product is a big play waiting to happen, whether it was taking a short pass and turning into an explosive play or in the return game. He finished first on the team in receptions and receiving yards.

USC Trojans Receiver Makai Lemon Looks for Offense to be More "Explosive"
Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC wide receiver Makai Lemon speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

"Explosive plays that's what we want. Not just ten yards for a first down, we want touchdowns, we want the big play," Lemon said.

Lemon, who played some cornerback during his freshman season is using the knowledge he gained to help improve his skillset as a receiver.

"At the moment I didn't think about that. But for sure, playing outside the ball, you kind of know the receiver tendencies. I was playing CB, you know what they're going through. So, definitely made me a better as a player," Lemon said.

USC added some key players in the backfield during the winter transfer portal in Waymond Jordan, the No. 1 ranked junior college running back this past cycle and New Mexico transfer Eli Sanders to help create a more dynamic offense in 2025.

"Explosive for sure. It gives a little pressure off the receivers that we got some dudes in the backfield for sure," Lemon said. "Them guys have been coming to work each and every day and just want the best for them."

Jordan averaged 7.4 yards per carry in his last season at Hutchinson CC (Kan.), while Sanders averaged 7.2 yards per carry and scored nine touchdowns for New Mexico in 2024. A strong running game makes it harder for defenses to run two-high safety looks, therefore creating more opportunities for the big play in the passing game.

Redshirt junior quarterback Jayden Maiava is also a threat to use his legs, and Riley will be able to use more quarterback designed run plays, something he wasn't able to do for the first two months of the season with Moss.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Creating a more explosive offense also comes from the Trojans two top receivers, Lemon and junior Ja'Kobi Lane taking that next step.

"We push each other each day in practice, he gets a rep and I'm like you can do better than that and even then, he's telling me, you can do better than that, you need to clean up your route," Lemon said. "We just help each other's game, so when we hop on the field on Saturday's it's just lights out."

The Trojans also dove into the spring transfer portal and landed former Utah receiver Zacharyus Williams. The sophomore wideout has only been in Los Angeles for a short period of time, but Lemon raved about what he's seen from Williams so far.

Lane and Lemon
Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates with Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) after scoring first half touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

"As soon as he came onto the campus, he had an immediate impact," Lemon said. "He's a young guy that has tremendous talent and the sky is the limit."

"He can do a little bit of everything, he can move him to inside, to outside. He has great hands, good at the top of the route. Really everything that you look into for a receiver."

Kendell Hollowell
