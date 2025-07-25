Big Ten Media Days' Biggest Winners, Losers: Lincoln Riley, Curt Cignetti, Matt Rhule
The Big Ten Football Media Days provided insight on what to expect heading into the 2025 college football season. The USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley took to the podium on Thursday, as did the 17 other coaches in the conference and several student athletes.
A lot was covered through the three-day event, with 18 teams in the conference. Some coaches and players provided insight and built anticipation for the season, and some are facing backlash.
Big Ten Media Day Winners
USC Trojans receiver Makai Lemon
USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon was one of the players to represent the program at the Big Ten media day. Lemon is stepping up as a leader on and off the field this season.
While speaking to the media, Riley named quarterback Jayden Maiava as the team’s starter this season. Lemon teased how exciting the offense will be for USC. Lemon and wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane are expected to be the top two receivers and could be names to watch in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Lemon highlighted the goals for USC’s offense, and how he and Lane push each other in practice.
"Explosive plays, that's what we want. Not just ten yards for a first down, we want touchdowns, we want the big play," Lemon said while speaking to the media. "We push each other each day in practice, he gets a rep and I'm like you can do better than that, and even then, he's telling me, you can do better than that, you need to clean up your route."
Nebraska Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule
Ahead of the Big Ten media day, UCF coach Scott Frost took a shot at the Nebraska Cornhuskers and coach Matt Rhule. Frost coached Nebraska from 2018 until being fired in 2022. At the Big Ten media day, Rhule handled Frost's comments with class.
“I’ve always been very empathetic of what he went through because this was his home,” Rhule said when asked about Frost's comments. “I will say this: This was not a good job when I got here.”
Rhule is entering his third season as Nebraska's head coach, following a 7-6 record. Though Nebraska only won three conference games last season, the Cornhuskers are entering another season with quarterback Dylan Raiola, looking to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff
Big Ten Media Day Losers
Indiana Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti
One of the biggest criticisms surrounding the Big Ten media day this year is the jabs at the SEC and scheduling. Indiana Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti was one of the coaches to take a shot at the scheduling, and it was not well received.
When asked why Indiana cancelled the home-and-home series with Virginia, Cignetti responded by saying the program is following the SEC’s philosophy and focusing on in-conference games.
While all programs have goals to make it into the College Football Playoff, Cignetti and Indiana were one of the teams that faced criticism for making the postseason with an easier schedule. Indiana only lost one game in the regular season, and it was to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Indiania's record in the regular season, only losing to Ohio State, did warrant a playoff spot, but it did not come without criticism.
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley
Although Riley spoke about wanting to keep USC’s rivalry alive with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, his statements caused an uproar across social media. The USC Trojans and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have one of the most historic rivalries, but it may soon be coming to an end.
One topic covered throughout the media day is the possibility of the College Football Playoff expanding to 16 teams, and how many automatic qualifiers the SEC and Big Ten could earn. Riley remained open to continuing the rivalry, but argued it would be based on the decision surrounding the automatic bid.
“Do I want to play the game? Hell, yeah, I want to play the game. Absolutely. It’s one of the reasons I came here,” Riley told the Big Ten media. “I’m going to do everything possible that I can in my power to make USC as good as it can and not going to let anything stand between that.”
“It’s one of those situations right now where the two schools are in radically different situations. I think we can all agree with that, with one having a conference affiliation and one not.”
It is a positive sign that Riley does not want the rivalry to end, but it may take time until the two programs come up with an agreement. USC and Notre Dame will face off on Oct. 18, and it is setting up to be a heated game.