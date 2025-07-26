Chicago Bears' Caleb Willians Addresses Mindset, Progression During Training Camp
The Chicago Bears are into the swing of training camp, and one of the biggest storylines so far is how well the defense has been performing. While the defense being electric so far is encouraging, it means the other side of the ball has to be going through a tough patch.
Former USC Trojans and current Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has been taking the brunt of that criticism for the offensive struggles, but such is the responsibility of being the No. 1 overall pick.
The truth of the matter is that’s what training camp is for. To make mistakes, learn where weaknesses are, and improve upon them before the first game. Defenses are historically ahead of offenses to start this type of controlled situations at practice, so there’s no cause for concern. Even when the season starts, there will be adjustments and corrections made weekly to continue to improve.
As Williams and the offense continue to learn under first-year coach and offensive mastermind Ben Johnson, Williams is focused on attention to detail and steady growth. He knows there’s a process to get to the place of consistency and success they’re collectively trying to get to, and training camp woes are a necessary part of the process.
“There’s so much more in the offense to be able to unlock it. Obviously, we’re getting to the point where, like you said, we’re self correcting and doing all these things. At some before the season, I think we’ll keep progressing obviously and hopefully there’s a next step,” Caleb Williams said in a Sirius XM Radio interview.
“I’ve been on myself a bit more just being able to go through reads and just deliver the guys a good accurate ball. it’s something that we harp on. It’s something that I’ve been harping on myself about is being able to the best and most accurate ball. If the first guy's open take it and let those guys that you’re talking about, go make those plays,” Williams continued.
Williams and his growth are apparent and not going unnoticed by his veteran teammates. All-Pro defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, one of the key offseason additions, recently spoke about how Williams has impressed him and what he sees for the young quarterback in the near future. Jarrett has played with quarterbacks like Matt Ryan before and knows what leadership and winning mentality look like.
“By the time the game comes, nothing is going to faze him,” Bears veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said. “It’s love, but it’s going to be like big brother love, because you want the best for him, and he wants to do what’s best, but we got to put a tough defense out there for him to face…That’s what I’ve been super impressed with being his teammate so far, just how bought in and committed he is to achieve greatness. I can’t wait for the world to see it.”
The Bears' offense is a work in progress right now, and it should be. Unlike years past, they have the young quarterback talent and coaching staff that are equipped to course correct and grow out of any situation presented.