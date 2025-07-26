USC Trojans Receive Shocking Preseason Poll Ranking:Analysts Expecting Comeback?
What has been clear to college football fans is that the USC Trojans must perform this season. The pressure is mounting for USC and coach Lincoln Riley to get back in the double-digit win column.
Analysts have released their preseason Top 25 rankings for this season and have placed the Trojans towards the bottom of the poll -- No. 22.
While the 2024 results may not prove that USC can live up to any higher ranking, a successful offseason of recruiting and coaching additions have imprinted faith and hope for college football goers.
Matt Leinart, former USC quarter and college football analyst, has seen the progress the Trojans have made since their 7-6 finish, and revealed that analysts may be mistaken for what USC can offer this season.
" They're preseason ninth in the poll, which means nothing, but people are going to overlook them this year. I think they’re going to be pretty good," Leinart said at Big Ten Media Days.
However, Leinart did not forget to share what the Trojans need to fix following last season, that could change the course of their season if fixed.
"They were so close last year in a lot of games, and you can't have excuses. But those plays go the different way, maybe they’re 10-3 and in a playoff or 10-2 an in the playoffs, so they need to learn how to finish." Leinart said.
The Trojans boast immense talent on both sides of the ball -- whether it's two NFL Draft seeking wide receivers in Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, or elite linebacker Eric Gentry and star safety Kamari Ramsey.
USC's significant improvement has been the game changer for the attitude on defense this offseason -- emphasizing the goals being made and the talent they're ready to prove.
“When you play a schedule like we play it's paramount that [depth] is great, because, if not, it's going to show up and get you at some point. The depth, the talent level, and the size of the defensive line – I mean, there’s honestly, really, no comparison to this time 12 months ago,” Riley said at Big Ten Media Days.
What Riley also emphasized to the media in Las Vegas that the drastic improvement is a big milestone for this Trojan team, edging to be the best defensive lines in the country.
“Statistically, we were one of the most improved defenses in the country last year,” Riley said. “And how do you take that step from being one of the most improved to flat out being one of the best? That was the number one target for us. I think we've done our part on the roster, and now we've got to develop them and go put it on the field this fall.”
In one of the most competitive conferences in the country, the Big Ten offers competitive matchups each week -- especially if you're the USC Trojans. Starting Week 5, the Trojans face on their toughest schedule stretches so far -- playing at Illinois, then home vs. Michigan, at Notre Dame and at Oregon.
Riley touched on what areas need to change, but also took the space to comment on what this team will look like come Week 1.
"When you're playing in a league that's been created where you're playing a really good defense just about every single week, there's going to become a little bit more pressure on that, right?" Riley said on The Herd. "The windows to make throws or to make plays or the opportunities to score points are going to start to tighten up. So, you've got to be that much sharper. So, certainly our expectations are as high as they possibly could be there and I think this group has a chance to to be one of the best groups in the country."