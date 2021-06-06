New Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff Shares Exciting Announcement

The Pac-12's new commissioner George Kliavkoff has some big news to share.

Kliavkoff officially ended his job with MGM Sports & Entertainment and has started the preparation process for his new role. The Vegas mogul took to social media on June 5 to inform the public of this news citing, "Last job ended yesterday. New job officially begins July 1. Work starts now…"

Kliavkoff was the president of MGM Sports & Entertainment since 2018. He was responsible for the operations, finance, strategy, booking, marketing, sponsorships and ticketing for MGM Resorts' theaters, showrooms and arenas.

Prior to his stint with MGM, he served as the CEO of Jaunt Inc.

Kliavkoff replaces former commissioner Larry Scott, who will end his 11-year run with the conference on June 30. Kliavkoff will begin his new five-year contract on July 1.

“At each step of his career, George has navigated complex, quickly changing environments and has been a successful consensus builder," said University of Oregon president Michael H. Schill, chair of the five-member search committee.

"George is a visionary leader with an extraordinary background as a pioneering sports, entertainment and digital media executive, and we are delighted and honored that he has agreed to become our next Pac-12 Commissioner." [Michael H. Schill]

