The Next Breakout NFL Prospect From USC Trojans

While Makai Lemon is the former USC Trojans wide receiver who is receiving the most hype as a first-round prospect entering the 2026 NFL Draft, his teammate Ja’Kobi Lane has the potential to break out in his professional career.

Lane’s performance at USC backs up his potential to be a star in the NFL, along with Lemon, as the two look to continue the legacy of Trojan wide receivers who have gone on to have impactful professional careers.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) breaks a tackle by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Tae Johnson (9) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

In his three seasons with the Trojans, Lane proved to be one of the most underrated wide receivers in the Big Ten, finishing his USC career with 99 receptions for 1,363 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Ja'Kobi Lane's Career With USC Trojans

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) catches a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This past season was arguably Lane’s best as his talents formed one of the best wide receiver duos in college football with Lemon. Lane finished the 2025 season with 49 receptions, 745 yards, and four touchdowns in a year where the Trojans finished with a 9-4 overall record.

His athleticism as a wide receiver was on full display, including a highlight reel one-handed touchdown grab in USC’s 59-20 week 2 home win over the Georgia Southern Eagles. During the 2025 season, Lane recorded 100-plus yards for the Trojans in three games.

In USC’s 33-17 road win over the Purdue Boilermakers, Lane recorded a season-high three receptions for 115 yards. While Lemon is projected to be a first-round pick in the draft, and potentially the first wide receiver taken off the board, Lane is expected to be selected later on.

Lane's NFL Potential

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) warms up on the field before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

According to the latest NFL Draft mock drafts, some see Lane as one of the top wide receivers that could be taken in the second or third round. Justin Melo of NFL Draft On SI projects Lane as the 13th-best wide receiver in the 2026 class and 89th-overall prospect.

If this projection holds up, Lane will be taken off the board before day 3 of the draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Waiting to hear his name off the board in the later rounds could be beneficial to the former USC star receiver. Among the former USC wide receivers currently in the NFL, several weren’t taken in the first round of the draft.

Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is considered one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, was selected at No. 112 overall in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Michael Pittman Jr. (Indianapolis Colts) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (Kansas City Chiefs) were also selected in the second round of the draft.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

With Lane’s talent as a wide receiver, especially his speed and ability to perform in a high-power offense, he is more than prepared to break out as a wide receiver in his rookie season, despite being a later-round pick.

Lane will likely hear his name called on April 24 as the 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled to begin on April 23 and run through April 25 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Coverage of the draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC, and the NFL Network.

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