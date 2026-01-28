Possible Friday Night Matchups on USC Trojans Schedule

The Big Ten conference officially announced the 2026 football schedule for each program on Tuesday.

Friday night games will be announced at a later date, so what are some possible matchups that could be moved in the fall?

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

None of the Trojans high-profile games will be played on Friday, leaving three strong possibilities, starting with their matchup against Rutgers on Sept. 19. USC will be making the cross-country trip to New Jersey, before hosting Oregon the following Saturday.

Another one is a road game against Wisconsin on Oct. 24, which would the most ideal coming off their first bye week and would give them an extra day's rest before hosting Ohio State on Halloween. And then the final would be a home game against Maryland on Nov. 21, which would be the least ideal coming off a game against Indiana on the road.

Lincoln Riley was outspoken about his displeasure of Friday night games. Especially last season, when they played Nebraska late Saturday night and did not return to Los Angeles until early Sunday morning, only to play another game on Friday against Northwestern.

Players won’t have to adjust to a new practice schedule at any point in the season or have to worry about any injured players having to deal with a shorter week. The latter part is critical, especially considering how hard the Trojans were hit with injuries in 2025 and then for this season, playing a slew of tough games.

Fans have also expressed their disappointment in Friday night games for various reasons. Starting with having to deal with regular rush hour traffic in the heart of Los Angeles on a Friday night, and competing with Crypto.com Arena for a Los Angeles Lakers, which is located just 2.5 miles from the Coliseum.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Not to mention, any event that might be taking place at the Forum or SoFi Stadium or a Clippers game at Intuit Dome, which is just nine miles away, that could interfere with everyday traffic.

In 2024, USC defeated Rutgers in week 9. On that same night, Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off grand slam in Game 1 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium, which is less than six miles away. The Lakers won at Crypto, there was also a high school football game at SoFi and a concert at the Forum, creating a nightmare traffic situation for anyone in the area.

Filling Out Rest of Schedule

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Jadyn Walker (31) reacts after a stop against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

USC and Notre Dame did not renew their annual rivalry, which leaves the Trojans at an open spot on their schedule.

The Trojans want to keep their two bye weeks, which every team had in 2025 but not this season. They made a huge difference for USC last season. It allowed them to reset and refocus as a team and get healthier.

Southern Cal is locked in on having a week zero matchup. San Jose State, UMass, Air Force and New Mexico are the top choices to fill that spot. USC has never played an FCS opponent, and they don’t plan on starting in 2026.

