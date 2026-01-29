Schedule Provides Unique Opportunity for USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava

This year’s NFL Draft is very thin at the quarterback position. A big reason for that is the number of quarterbacks that decided to return to school in 2026.

Several names that will be mentioned in the summer and well into fall include Texas’ Arch Manning, South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers, Oklahoma’s John Mateer, Oregon’s Dante Moore and Ohio State’s Julian Sayin, just to name a few.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If all goes right, it could be a loaded quarterback class. One player that will be pushing to have his name in that conversation is USC Trojans signal-caller Jayden Maiava, who elected to bypass the draft and return to school for his senior season.

USC will be in the spotlight several times this year with a slew of marquee matchups on tap. It provides Maiava the perfect opportunity to perform on the big stage and boost his draft stock.

It starts on Sept. 26 when Oregon comes to town. The Ducks are loaded in the backend and return several NFL bodies on the defensive front. Maiava struggled for stretches last year in Eugene and was picked off twice.

He will stare down Moore on the opposite sideline and if can outperform the Oregon quarterback on a national stage against that defense, it would certainly catch the attention of NFL decision makers.

The following week the Trojans host Washington, who features Demond Williams, another quarterback also be pushing to get his name in the conversation. Oregon will most definitely be a ranked matchup and there’s a strong possibility that the game against the Huskies will be as well.

A trip to Happy Valley to face Penn State on Oct. 10 will be a huge test for Maiava. His struggles on the road last season are well documented. Last season, Maiava’s completion went from 74.2 percent at home, down to 57.9 percent on the road. He threw the same number of touchdowns (8) as interceptions (8) away from the Coliseum.

Ohio State loses several key starters on defense including safety Caleb Downs, and linebackers Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles. But they have recruited at a high level and it’s a program that retools, not rebuilds.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) passes the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Once again, Maiava will see a defense with NFL bodies on Halloween. And he will face a quarterback in Sayin that will be high on draft boards.

USC will travel to Bloomington on Nov. 14 to take on the defending the defending national champion Indiana Hoosiers. Again, its another tough road environment for Maiava and this one could be the coldest game he's ever played in. The Hawaii native struggled mightily against Nebraska last season with the temperatures in the high 30s to low 40s. Bloomington in November could be much worse.

Curt Cignetti has built a power at Indiana and will be the third team the Trojans face that made the College Football Playoff last season. The Hoosiers will also be coming off a bye before hosting Southern Cal.

Working with New Crop of Pass-Catchers

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane are gone. So are Lake McRee and Walker Lyons, the Trojans top two tight ends from last season.

Tanook Hines leads USC’s new-look receiver room. The Houston native emerged in his true freshman season and finished third on the team in receptions and receiving yards.

Hines and Maiava already have a strong rapport, evident by the freshman’s performances late in the season. Hines reeled in six catches for 141 yards in week 13 against Oregon and then six catches for 163 yards against TCU in the Alamo Bowl.

The Trojans will also return Zacharyus Williams, who was limited to just five games in 2025 because of an upper body injury and Corey Simms, a former four-star recruit in the 2025 class.

NC State transfer Terrell Anderson is the most experienced receiver on the roster, having appeared in every game in his two seasons with the Wolfpack. The former top 100 recruit in the 2024 cycle had a breakout sophomore campaign last season and is an immediate plug-and-play starter for the Trojans.

And then there’s the six receivers they signed in the 2026 class, headlined by four-stars Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Boobie Feaster and Trent Mosley, all of whom are expected to earn early playing time.

Five-star tight end Mark Bowman, four-star Josiah Jefferson, the No. 1 ranked JUCO tight end and Wisconsin transfer Tucker Ashcraft lead a revamped tight end room.

