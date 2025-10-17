Why Nick Saban's Opinion of USC's Trajectory Should Excite Trojans Fans
Before the No. 20 USC Trojans take on the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the road, legendary Alabama coach turned TV analyst Nick Saban appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and gave his impression of USC's 2025 team.
Saban was asked what he thinks about the direction that USC coach Lincoln Riley has the Trojans headed in, and the seven-time national champion had plenty of praise for Riley and his team.
What Nick Saban Said About USC
“I think they’re definitely moving in the right direction. First of all, I think they’re the only team in the Big Ten that’s scored 30-plus points in every game," Saban answered. "So, they’re still doing a good job on offense. The issue to me with Lincoln Riley’s teams was ‘How physical can we be on defense? Can we stop the run, can we create positive down-and-distance situations?’ They’re doing a better job of that. They are doing a better job of playing defense."
Saban is correct in pointing out that the Trojans are the only Big Ten team to score more than 30 points in each game so far. However, the difference between USC competing for bowl eligibility compared to competing for conference titles is a defense that can create havoc.
"They're creating a lot of negative plays. They're one of the top teams in the country in sacks and affecting the quarterback, and you can't do that unless you can stop the run because you got to create positive down and distance for your defense, so you can give some looks that confuse the quarterback," said Saban.
The Trojans' are ranked No. 10 with an average of 3.3 sacks per game while allowing 3.5 yards per opponent rush, good for No. 26 in the nation.
"Last week against Michigan, they stopped the run, and they did a good job," Saban continued. "Now, can they continue to do that? In terms of their ability to play. So for Notre Dame, to me, the number one thing they need to do, is they need to be able to control the line of scrimmage and run the ball so that they don't let Southern Cal get in the kind of situations where they can affect their quarterback."
USC beat Michigan in convincing fashion, holding the Wolverines offense to 13 total points on two touchdown passes from quarterback Bryce Underwood.
If there is an area for USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn and his unit to clean up, it's the secondary. The Trojans rank No. 94 in opponent yards per pass, surrendering an average of 7.8 yards.
USC's defense is led by safeties Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald as well as linebacker Eric Gentry and defensive linemen Braylan Shelby and Devan Thompkins. Can they stifle Notre Dame's offense?
Stakes of USC vs. Notre Dame
Saturday's contest against Notre Dame is an inflection point for both teams. The Trojans have a loss to Illinois on their résumé, and USC still has No. 25 Nebraska and No. 8 Oregon left on the schedule. If USC can upset another top-25 opponent, the Trojans have control over their postseason destiny.
The Fighting Irish, on the other hand, have already lost twice. As a result, USC has an opportunity to crush Notre Dame's hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff with an upset win