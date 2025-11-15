Nick Saban Gives Surprising Compliment to USC's Lincoln Riley
The No. 17 USC Trojans are hosting the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, Nov. 15, in one of the few ranked matchups of the weekend. With the Trojans still fighting for a spot in the College Football Playoff, ESPN's College GameDay previewed USC's matchup with Iowa.
Specifically, former Alabama Crimson Tide coach turned ESPN analyst Nick Saban questioned how Iowa will respond after losing a close game to Oregon. After nearly pulling off the upset over the Ducks, the Hawkeyes instead picked up a third loss and saw their postseason hopes vanish.
"USC’s the only team in the nation averaging 300 yards passing and 200 yards rushing per game. Jayden Maiava leads the Trojans’ loaded offense which might be Lincoln Riley’s best since he got to USC. Iowa’s defense, despite the loss last week to Oregon, it’s still the strength of the Hawkeyes team. The big question is how does Iowa respond after a tough loss to the Ducks," Saban said on College GameDay
Better than Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams?
Is USC's offense better now than it was when Riley had current Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams leading the way in 2022? Williams led the Trojans to an average of 41.4 points per game, good for No. 3 in the nation that season.
As Saban notes, USC's offense in 2025 is not only an elite one but also a balanced one. Through nine games, Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava has thrown for 2,614 passing yards and 17 touchdowns. Maiava is also averaging 14.7 yards per completion, good for No. 4 in the nation. Under his leadership, USC is scoring 39.6 points per game, good for No. 7 in the nation.
Meanwhile, the Trojans have had to withstand multiple injuries at the running back position, losing Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan in the win over Michigan on Oct. 11. USC running back King Miller has not missed a beat, rushing for 636 yards and five touchdowns in his unexpected role. Despite leading the team in carries, Miller also leads the team with 7.9 yards per rush.
Nick Saban's Thoughts on USC and Iowa's Styles
"I think there’s an interesting game, USC and Iowa," Saban said. "This is the ultimate conflicting styles of play. USC, very athletic, fast, speed on defense. On Iowa, beat you in the trenches, beat you up on defense. So, the key is, can USC prove they can play the physical style of football that the Big Ten has always been known for."
Iowa is known as a physical team, but the Hawkeyes surrendered 261 yards and 7.3 yards per carry against Oregon. The Ducks had some success in the air, but the rainy weather turned the focus on the ground game. With similar weather forecasted for USC's matchup against Iowa, can the Trojans have success on the ground against the Hawkeyes?
Meanwhile, Trojans wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon are sure to make an impact at some point as one of the top receiving duos in the country.
On the other side of the ball, Iowa's offense is run-heavy, led by quarterback Mark Gronowski with 12 rushing touchdowns. The Trojans run defense is relatively average, ranked No. 60 in the country allowing an average of 142 yards per game.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings have USC favored over Iowa by 6.5 points. Can the Trojans keep their CFP hopes alive in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday? A third loss essentially eliminates USC, raising the stakes against Iowa.
