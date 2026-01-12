USC Trojans National Championship Odds Revealed for 2026 Season

Despite missing the College Football Playoff after the 2025 regular season with a 9-3 record, the USC Trojans have the 12th-best odds of winning the national championship next season at +3500, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

2026-27 National Championship Betting Odds

Here are the top-12 teams with the best odds of winning next year's CFP National Championship:

1. Ohio State +600

2. Indiana +700

3. Texas +750

4. Georgia +800

5. Oregon +1000

5. Notre Dame +1000

7. LSU +1200

8. Alabama +1400

9. Texas Tech +1500

10. Texas A&M +1600

11. Miami +2000

12. USC +3500

This season's bracket featured three Big Ten teams (Indiana, Ohio State, and Oregon), but can USC give the conference a fourth representative? All three of those conference rivals have better odds of winning the national championship next year than the Trojans.

While USC might have the 12th-best odds of winning the national title in 2027, the Trojans' odds of actually making the 12-team field might look different once they are revealed.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A few questions surround USC heading into 2026, mainly who Trojans coach Lincoln Riley will hire as his next defensive coordinator with D'Anton Lynn leaving Southern California to take the same position at Penn State, his alma mater. However, with USC quarterback Jayden Maiava forgoing the NFL Draft and returning to school, the Trojans are again expected to have an elite offense under the direction of Riley.

Key Trojans like wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane as well as linebacker Eric Gentry and Kamari Ramsey won't be on USC's roster in 2026, and the Trojans will have to replace their production.

Still, Trojans coach Lincoln Riley is optimistic about the future at Southern Cal. After USC's loss to TCU in the Alamo Bowl, Riley spoke about the current positioning of the program.

What Lincoln Riley Said About USC's Future

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I think all those things you just said, but honestly, kind of how our locker room was 10 minutes ago. You can just tell, you know. When you've been in those programs and been a part of those teams that have done those things, you feel what it's like," Riley said. "This place is doing all the things that you need to do to put yourself in position to go bust that door down and do it."

"I really believe a window here has opened up that's taken a lot of effort by a lot of people, a lot of commitment by a lot of people. Four fun, but really challenging years to get it open, and it's open now. We all feel that, all of us that are fortunate enough to be able to come back here next year, because it's not our right, coaching or playing. Working at USC is not anybody's right. It's a privilege. Those of us that have the privilege to be able to come back, we know what our job is," the USC coach continued.

"It's to make all the efforts of all those people the last four years worth it. That's what we're going to do."

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

