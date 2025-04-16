Nico Iamaleava Chooses USC Trojans' Crosstown Rival UCLA Bruins In Transfer Portal
Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava is set to join the UCLA Bruins after a dramatic ending in Tennessee. While there were early reports of interest from the USC Trojans, those rumors were quickly dispelled.
The transfer was first reported by FS1's Colin Cowherd, and now, USC's crosstown rivals have one of the best transfers in this year's market.
Iamaleava’s departure from Knoxville was fueled by an ongoing dispute over NIL compensation. Despite being a five-star recruit and the face of Tennessee’s future, sources indicate that the young quarterback and his camp grew frustrated over unmet expectations surrounding NIL promises. That breakdown in trust ultimately prompted his decision to explore other opportunities. However, those in Iamaleava's camp state it's about the offense and decisions made in Tennessee, not the money.
Iamaleava’s move to UCLA represents both a homecoming and a reset. The Long Beach native returns to Southern California, bringing with him a dynamic skill set that should immediately elevate the Bruins' quarterback room. Standing at 6-foot-5 with elite arm talent and mobility, Iamaleava is tailor-made for a modern college offense. UCLA’s system- especially under new offensive leadership - offers him the freedom to extend plays and make use of his athleticism.
It's tough to say whether Iamaleava chose the right school. UCLA is coming off one of its worst seasons in years and has already lost key contributors in the transfer portal.
For USC, Iamaleava’s decision to commit to their crosstown rivals stings - not just from a competitive standpoint, but symbolically as well. The Trojans were once considered early contenders for Iamaleava during his high school recruitment. A Southern California product from Long Beach Poly, he was the type of blue-chip quarterback USC traditionally kept at home. However, as college football evolves, so does the recruitment and retention of top-tier talent, particularly in the NIL era.
While early rumors linked Iamaleava to USC after his departure from Tennessee, multiple reports have since clarified that USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and his staff were not actively pursuing the transfer.
And that makes sense with USC's current quarterback room.
After Miller Moss transferred to Louisville earlier this offseason, redshirt sophomore Jayden Maiava emerged as the Trojans’ presumptive starter. Maiava, who transferred from UNLV, took over as USC’s quarterback for the final four games of the 2024 season. Despite stepping into a difficult situation with limited time and a team still adjusting post-Caleb Williams, Maiava showed enough in that short stretch to keep the job. At least for now.
Maiava is not without challengers. Five-star freshman Husan Longstreet joins the quarterback room, bringing high expectations as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 class. Known for his strong arm and poise, Longstreet could quickly make a case for playing time if he adapts well to the college game.
Then there’s Sam Huard, the experienced transfer quarterback from Washington. Although he hasn’t yet lived up to his potential as a starter in his previous stops, Huard’s experience and knowledge of the game make him a solid option if Maiava falters.
With such a talented group, USC’s quarterback battle is far from decided, and how Maiava performs this spring will likely dictate his future as the Trojans' starter for the 2025 season.