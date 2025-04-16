Why USC Trojans Transfer Jamaal Jarrett Left Georgia Bulldogs
USC Trojans defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett joined the USC Athletics program "Trojans Live" to talk all things football. The interview didn't start slowly, as the first question asked was why Jarrett left the Georgia Bulldogs to come to Southern California and join the Trojans football program.
Jarrett had two easy points.
"Well really, the two leading factors for me were coach Eric "Henny" Henderson and who could develop me the most. I feel like that coach Henny could develop me the most as far as like the experience he had in the league and the great staff he has," Jarrett said.
As a redshirt freshman in 2024, Jarrett appeared in 11 games. He recorded three tackles on the season. As a freshman in 2023, he saw action in five games (including the Orange Bowl against Florida State) and collected six tackles for the Bulldogs.
The young defensive star hasn't quite lived up to his potential as a four-star recruit, who was rated as the No. 2 player in the state of North Carolina by Rivals. He was touted as the No. 5 defensive lineman in the country by Rivals, No. 23 by 247Sports, and No. 29 by ESPN. He was ranked as the No. 66 prospect nationally by Rivals. He was a 2023 All-American Bowl participant.
The Trojans are betting that a change of scenery or even a change in his playing weight is all this young player needs. Defensive linemen constantly fluctuate in weight depending on position or play style, and it'll be no different for Jarrett.
"Really, the goal with coach Wylie and the nutritionist, they've really been working with me. I've been comfortable with them and have been really transparent with them and they've been transparent with me," said Jarrett. "They're helping me become the best I can be as far as making smarter choices and better habits."
Unsurprisingly, nutrition and strength training are essential for college athletes. For many, the physical transformation begins when they arrive on campus. Players eat three full meals daily, with snacks and supplements depending on the program. The goal is to add muscle, improve performance, and prepare for the physical demands of the season.
In many cases, that added weight is a good thing. But it can also shift a player’s trajectory. Some athletes gain so much that they move out of their original position group. Others consciously decide to bulk up, believing that playing at 315 pounds gives them a better future than staying at 225. Either way, college football accelerates change - both in the weight room and on the field.
One of the best parts of the interview was hearing how close Jarrett already is with the defensive line group. He has a history with several players. In some cases, he hosted them during visits to Georgia. In others, he was the one being mentored when he visited North Carolina.
Now reunited on the same roster, that shared history could pay off in chemistry and leadership. For Jarrett, it’s a fresh start built on familiar bonds.