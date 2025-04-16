All Trojans

Why USC Trojans Transfer Jamaal Jarrett Left Georgia Bulldogs

USC Trojans defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett joined the USC Athletics program "Trojans Live" to talk all things football. The interview didn't start slowly as the first question asked was why Jarrett left the Georgia Bulldogs to come to Southern California and join the Trojans football program.

Nathan Fusco

Four-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett from Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina committed to Georgia over Auburn and UNC. Img 0020
Four-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett from Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina committed to Georgia over Auburn and UNC. Img 0020 / McClain Baxley / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

USC Trojans defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett joined the USC Athletics program "Trojans Live" to talk all things football. The interview didn't start slowly, as the first question asked was why Jarrett left the Georgia Bulldogs to come to Southern California and join the Trojans football program.

Jarrett had two easy points.

"Well really, the two leading factors for me were coach Eric "Henny" Henderson and who could develop me the most. I feel like that coach Henny could develop me the most as far as like the experience he had in the league and the great staff he has," Jarrett said.

As a redshirt freshman in 2024, Jarrett appeared in 11 games. He recorded three tackles on the season. As a freshman in 2023, he saw action in five games (including the Orange Bowl against Florida State) and collected six tackles for the Bulldogs.

The young defensive star hasn't quite lived up to his potential as a four-star recruit, who was rated as the No. 2  player in the state of North Carolina by Rivals. He was touted as the No. 5 defensive lineman in the country by Rivals, No. 23 by 247Sports, and No. 29 by ESPN. He was ranked as the No. 66 prospect nationally by Rivals. He was a 2023 All-American Bowl participant.  

Four-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett from Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina committed to Georgia.
Four-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett from Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina committed to Georgia over Auburn and UNC. Img 0020 / McClain Baxley / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Trojans are betting that a change of scenery or even a change in his playing weight is all this young player needs. Defensive linemen constantly fluctuate in weight depending on position or play style, and it'll be no different for Jarrett.

"Really, the goal with coach Wylie and the nutritionist, they've really been working with me. I've been comfortable with them and have been really transparent with them and they've been transparent with me," said Jarrett. "They're helping me become the best I can be as far as making smarter choices and better habits."

Unsurprisingly, nutrition and strength training are essential for college athletes. For many, the physical transformation begins when they arrive on campus. Players eat three full meals daily, with snacks and supplements depending on the program. The goal is to add muscle, improve performance, and prepare for the physical demands of the season.

In many cases, that added weight is a good thing. But it can also shift a player’s trajectory. Some athletes gain so much that they move out of their original position group. Others consciously decide to bulk up, believing that playing at 315 pounds gives them a better future than staying at 225. Either way, college football accelerates change - both in the weight room and on the field.

MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Host Elite Recruit Trenton Henderson

MORE: What Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James Said After First NBA Start

MORE: USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Injury Update From Unrivaled Coach Phil Handy

One of the best parts of the interview was hearing how close Jarrett already is with the defensive line group. He has a history with several players. In some cases, he hosted them during visits to Georgia. In others, he was the one being mentored when he visited North Carolina.

Now reunited on the same roster, that shared history could pay off in chemistry and leadership. For Jarrett, it’s a fresh start built on familiar bonds.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Nathan Fusco
NATHAN FUSCO

Nathan Fusco is beat writer for USC Trojans on SI. Nathan is an experienced Copy Editor and SEO Lead with a passion for sports, esports, and content development. Having spent seven years with Minute Media, Nathan played a pivotal role in the growth of DBLTAP Esports, where they helped transform the platform from a sports subsection into a prominent brand within the esports industry. As a founding editor, they contributed to DBLTAP's rise, earning it a finalist nomination for "Best Coverage Site" at the 2018 Esports Industry Awards. In addition to their editorial expertise, Nathan managed a team of writers and editors while overseeing SEO responsibilities for DBLTAP, optimizing content to enhance visibility and engagement. Their work also included building and running a national internship program in collaboration with dozens of colleges and universities, offering opportunities to aspiring content creators. When not watching USC or all things Big Ten, you can catch Nathan coaching high school football or competing in powerlifting. Go NYJ!

Home/Football