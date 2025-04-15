Dallas Cowboys' Tyron Smith Announces NFL Retirement, Signs One-Day Deal With Franchise
Former USC Trojans and Dallas Cowboys great Tyron Smith announced that he’d be signing a one-day contract and officially retiring from the National Football League as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. The news comes after an illustrious career that spanned over a decade long.
Smith, despite multiple career-threatening injuries, fought his way to becoming one of the greatest tackles in league history. Smith retires as one of the most revered Cowboys players in franchise history and will be remembered for his professionalism and business-like demeanor both on and off the field of play.
Smith started for the University of Southern California Trojans from 2008-2010, competing in 34 games with at least 24 starts over the course of his career. According to the program website, Smith was named All-Pac-10 in 2010, 2009 All-Pac-10 honorable mention, and a CollegeFootballNews.com Sophomore All-American honorable mention. Smith was elected ninth overall in the historic 2011 NFL Draft.
"I always got your Back, as you had mine," Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott shared via his Instagram story in support of his close teammate.
Smith completed all 171 career games he played and was named to the Pro Bowl eight times over the course of his 14-year playing career. Additionally, Smith was named as an All-Pro five times, the 2010s NFL All-Decade Team, and the PFWA All-Rookie Team. Smith is figured to be a lock for the Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor after his five-year waiting period window is completed.
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Host Elite Recruit Trenton Henderson
MORE: What Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James Said After First NBA Start
MORE: USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Injury Update From Unrivaled Coach Phil Handy
Smith’s announcement comes just two months after All-Pro guard and Cowboys teammate Zack Martin announced his retirement from the NFL. The news marks the end of an era for Dallas Cowboys greats and the anchors of one of the best offensive line groups in modern football history, along with former All-Pro Travis Frederick, who had to retire early due to an illness. The big three are officially retired.
“About two months after Zack Martin announced his retirement Tyron Smith will do the same Wednesday after signing a ceremonial one -year deal with the Cowboys, the team that drafted him in 2011. Martin and Smith combined for 17 Pro Bowls. They will be eligible for the HOF in 2030,” ESPN’s Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer said.
Notably, Tyron Smith and Zack Martin may possibly be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame alongside each other as they will both be eligible for the first time in the year 2030. It would be quite a fitting closing to two of the most accomplished careers in Dallas Cowboys and National Football League history. Can USC expect another program great to be enshrined in Canton, Ohio?
The Dallas Cowboys will hold a press conference for Smith’s official retirement announcement on Wednesday at 12 p.m. PT. Smith's retirement stream will be available through the team's YouTube page.