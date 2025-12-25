Four Reasons Why Trojans Fans Should Be Excited For USC's Future

The 2025 season has been an exciting one for the USC Trojans, going 9-3 in the regular season. With how USC has been building the team, there is already much to be excited about regarding the Trojans’ 2026.

Between recruiting, key hirings starting to make an impact, and a new football facility opening soon, USC has a bright future, with the chance to compete for a national title for the next several years.

USC’s No. 1 Recruiting Class Sets Up Future

The USC Trojans' 2026 recruiting class is not only filled with elite prospects, but it is ranked No. 1 in the nation. The Trojans signed 35 players in the class, setting up their roster for the next several years.

The team filled positions of need, such as wide receiver, as the program will lose both Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane to the 2026 NFL Draft. There are also depth pieces who may not start in 2026, but can develop at a high level and step into a prominent role with the team by 2027.

Signing 35 players shows there is a belief in what USC coach Lincoln Riley is building. USC’s 2025 regular season finished 9-3, a big improvement upon 2024’s six-win regular season. The Trojans are playing at a high level, and young recruits want to be a part of what the program is making.

With a talented team, roster turnover occurs because of players moving to the NFL is a good problem to have. With strong recruiting and the ability to develop players at a high level, the USC Trojans are being built to avoid taking steps back despite losing star athletes.

Adding Key Staff Members

The hiring of general manager Chad Bowden was a key factor in USC’s recruiting success, and now he will play a role in the program’s transfer portal moves.

The transfer portal will only open once this year, from Jan. 2-16. This is Bowden’s first portal opening with the team right after the season, and the general manager can keep up his momentum in building an elite team.

Though the portal has not officially opened, USC has already landed one commitment, which is former Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Carrington Pierce. When the portal opens, Bowden could bring in more key players and help build upon a Trojans roster that is already looking elite for the 2026 season.

Another key hire who will make a difference for USC is Director of Football Sports Performance, Trumain Carroll. Carroll was hired ahead of the 2025 season, but this will be his first full offseason with the program, which will greatly help the 2026 roster.

Before joining the Trojans, Carroll worked with Kansas State and helped develop a talented team, and he does well with injury prevention.

Through recruiting, the transfer portal, and retaining key athletes, Carroll will play a critical role in making sure the players are ready for what is trending towards being a big 2026 season.

Jayden Maiava's Return

The USC Trojans announced quarterback Jayden Maiava re-signed with the team, which means the program will have its key starter returning for another year. While the program may be losing its top receivers, having the starting quarterback will set up USC for success in 2026.

Between returning receivers who have had the chance to develop throughout the season and incoming 2026 signees, USC has a talented group of players for Maiava to pass to. Riley has a history of developing quarterbacks, and Maiava will have another season to grow under the USC coach.

Maiava will also bring a veteran presence to what could be a young offense next season with the number of 2026 signees. The Trojans will face some tough opponents next season, including the Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, and Indiana Hoosiers. Having a returning quarterback with playing experience could be what helps the Trojans take down two of the current top teams in the nation.

USC Set To Open New Football Facility

With a put-together roster and a talented staff to help develop the team, having a new football facility only adds to the excitement for the program's future.

The Bloom Football Performance Center is set to open in the summer of 2026, and there is high anticipation for it. It will be three floors and feature a new locker room, meeting rooms, a hydrotherapy spa zone, and player lounges, including an outdoor skyline terrace with a view of their new practice field.

It is exclusively for the football program, giving the team a place to focus on training, recovering, and meetings. Having an updated football-focused facility will help the Trojans prepare at a high level, and could play a role in the team's push for a College Football Playoff appearance.

As exciting as the facility is for the 2026 season, it will also play a critical role in recruiting. The Trojans already have recruiting momentum, and with targets seeing where they could spend most of their time with USC, this will keep up the program's success in bringing in elite players.

