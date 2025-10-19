Notre Dame's Rushing Attack Steals Spotlight Against USC Trojans
With a golden opportunity to strengthen their chances at the College Football Playoff, the then-ranked No. 20 USC Trojans fell to the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-24 in a rainy and hostile environment on Saturday night in South Bend.
Many factors contributed to USC's third straight loss to Notre Dame, but the Trojans' inability to defend the Fighting Irish's running game was a struggle that proved costly from the very start.
USC's Struggles Against Notre Dame's Running Game
After a successful performance against Michigan's rushing attack in the week 7 win, USC's defense had no answer to Notre Dame's running back duo of Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price. Love set the tone early for Notre Dame with a 63-yard run that set up a touchdown of his own on the Fighting Irish's opening offensive drive.
In the first half, Love had 10 carries for 134 yards and a touchdown. Love finished the game with a season high 24 carries for 228 yards, and one touchdown in the win over USC.
Love is considered by many as one of the best running backs in college football, and his performance on Saturday night couldn't have come in a more important game, with Notre Dame's hopes at the playoff hanging by a thread against USC.
MORE: What Advanced Analytics Say About USC vs. Notre Dame Matchup
MORE: USC's Lincoln Riley Reveals Opinion on Future Rivalry Games vs. Notre Dame
MORE: Three Keys for USC Trojans to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive Against Notre Dame
Price was also impressive in the running game for Notre Dame, with 13 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown. Following USC wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane's 59-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter to extend the Trojans' lead to 24-21, Price responded with a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
This ended up being a crucial swing of momentum in the game as USC didn't score after this, and Notre Dame was able to force the Trojans into several mistakes down the stretch.
How Does USC Respond Moving Forward?
While this loss stings for USC coach Lincoln Riley's group not all hope is lost for the Trojans and their hopes for the playoff, even though their path has gotten much more difficult. USC will look to lick its wounds and improve during its second bye week of the season, before facing another road test against the No. 25 Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln.
USC responded well after its first loss of the season to the Illinois Fighting Illini, which was before its first bye week. The Trojans will look to repeat that success when they play Nebraska on Nov. 1.
One thing is for certain, though, if USC hopes to win out, its defense is the biggest factor in achieving that goal. USC will face another talented group of running backs on the road against No. 8 Oregon on Nov. 22. Noah Whittington, Dierre Hill Jr, Jordan Davison, and Jayden Limar highlight a talented group of running backs for Oregon.
The road matchups against Oregon and Nebraska are the toughest obstacles standing in USC's way of winning out and making a case to sneak into the playoff. The Trojans also have three remaining home games against Northwestern (Nov. 7), Iowa (Nov. 15), and UCLA (Nov. 22).