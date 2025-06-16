5-Star Recruit Trenton Henderson To Commit To Florida Gators Over USC Trojans?
Five-star edge rusher Trenton Henderson is one of the top defensive recruits in the 2026 class. He has placed the Florida Gators ahead of other national powers, such as the USC Trojans, LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Auburn Tigers, and Texas Longhorns, following an official visit to Gainesville. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound standout from Pensacola Catholic High School in Pensacola, Florida, named the Florida Gators his “team to beat” in an interview with Swamp247.
Florida now holds the top spot in Henderson’s recruitment after hosting him for a weekend visit that showcased the Gators’ facilities, culture, and future plans for him in their defense.
“The people around the facility, how they want to use me, and they just show me every time like, you're my guy I want,” Henderson told 247sports.
The Gators view him as a hybrid jack linebacker, a role that fits his versatility as a pass rusher who can also operate in space.
The Gators’ ability to check “all the boxes” helped them surge past other top programs in contention for Henderson’s commitment, including the LSU Tigers, which previously hosted him for an official visit. Other schools still in the mix include Michigan, Auburn, and the USC. However, Henderson canceled his visit with the Trojans after his trip to Florida.
Henderson also plans to visit Texas and Florida State in the coming months, but Florida’s position has clearly strengthened.
Henderson is ranked as the No. 28 overall player in the 2026 class by 247Sports and is one of the most coveted defenders in the country. His recruitment is being closely watched by several programs hoping to land a game-changing edge rusher capable of impacting the college football landscape the moment he steps on campus.
While USC did earn one of Henderson’s official visits earlier in the cycle, the Trojans may have work to do if they hope to climb back into serious contention. With the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle, USC has loaded up on talent and remains in the hunt for additional top-tier prospects.
One such target is four-star edge rusher Luke Wafle out of The Hun School in New Jersey. Following his official visit to Los Angeles, Wafle told reporters that USC had surged up his list of favorites, joining Texas, Ohio State, and Penn State as potential finalists.
Steve Wiltfong of On3 described the Trojans as a legitimate contender, noting the visit was “terrific” and put USC “into the forefront of the conversation.”
If USC can land Wafle, he would be their highest-rated edge rusher commit in the 2026 class and the program’s 30th overall commitment. With only two current edge rusher pledges in the class, three-star Andrew Williams and four-star Braeden Jones, adding another high-impact pass rusher remains a priority.
For now, the Trojans remain on the outside looking in for Henderson. But with several weeks left in the summer recruiting window and potential shifts in visit schedules, the race for the five-star defender may not be over just yet.