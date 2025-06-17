USC Trojans, Penn State, Tennessee Pushing For Elite EDGE Recruit Rashad Streets
With a strong group of commits for the class of 2026, USC Trojans’ Lincoln Riley has turned to talent in the class of 2027 – with sights set on four-star edge rusher Rashad Streets from North Carolina.
Streets is one of the top edge rushers in the 2027 class, making him a key target for Riley as he continues to build USC's defensive unit.
He also stands as the No. 1 prospect in the state of North Carolina. Once USC extended a scholarship to Streets, he turned to social media to share the news.
The star out of Millbrook High School in Raleigh is located 40 minutes from UNC-Chapel Hill, which is now home to New England Patriots coaching legend Bill Belichick after he recently joined the Tar Heel coaching staff.
Despite the Trojans’ recent offer, Belichick pushed his offer even earlier – the Tar Heels extended a scholarship to Streets after he attended a spring practice on March 4.
The short distance of UNC poses a threat to USC, with the strong appeal of Streets playing for a school right in his backyard under the leadership of a six-time Super Bowl champion coach.
Streets finished up his sophomore season posting impressive numbers to his resume. Just last season, he compiled 26.5 sacks, with six straight games recording 2-3 sacks and concluded his last three games with a combined 9.5 sacks.
He also established himself as a machine in the trenches, thriving in the tackles-for-loss column. Streets had four games this past year that resulted in four TFL’s. The most impressive came from a game against New Bern High School, where he delivered an impressive 6.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage.
The North Carolina native pursued football at the inspiration of his dad, Rashad Streets Sr., who played defensive line at NC State. Streets expressed his awareness to pursue football knowing it runs in the family.
“I feel like I was alway going to do something with the game, just the background I have with it,” Streets said.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound prospect has become one of the most coveted edge rushers in the class of 2027. Streets is currently ranked the No. 8 edge rusher per ESPN and has earned 27 scholarship offers entering his junior year.
The Big Ten is deep in the race for Streets, with Michigan State extending an offer prior to the Trojans. Not far behind is Penn State, Oregon, and Wisconsin. USC became his first offer in California.
For the SEC, Kentucky, Auburn, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee have also extended offers to the four-star prospect.
In Street's early attraction to the college football world, he spent the offseason prioritizing college visits and spring practices. He started in January visiting Tennessee – his first SEC offer. In April, Streets visited Oregon, Penn State, Virginia Tech and Auburn. His most recent visit was a trip to Lincoln to check out Nebraska the weekend of June 7.