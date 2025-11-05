Notre Dame, Nebraska And USC Locked in Recruiting Battle for 4-Star Cornerback
One of the top in-state defensive back recruits in the 2027 recruiting cycle is heavily considering the USC Trojans. Four-star cornerback Duvay Williams has visited with a few programs this season, but the Trojans still remain as one of the top available options in his recruitment.
Currently sitting with zero commitments in their 2027 recruiting class, USC is looking to make a splash addition to begin their 2027 class and Williams could be exactly what the Trojans are looking for.
Trojans Still Leading Despite Other Visits
Adam Gorney of Rivals said that Williams has racking up the airline miles with the multiple visits he's taken, but still likes what the Trojans are offering.
"The Gardena (Calif.) Serra standout has taken – and loved – visits to Nebraska, Notre Dame, and Texas A&M this season but a source said that USC remains the frontrunner in his recruitment and it would be stunning if he ended up anywhere else. The Trojans have made him a top priority in the 2027 class and Williams also hasn’t hidden his interest in playing there," Gorney said.
USC was the sixth program to offer Williams and that was in Feb 2024. Since then, he's amassed 42 offers and has become one of the most sought-after cornerbacks in the cycle.
The Trojans' name holds a lot of weight at Serra because of two of their most famous football alumni in Adoree Jackson and Robert Woods, both of whom starred at USC during the 2010's. Becoming the next great Serra player to head to USC could be something that weighs heavily in Williams' mind.
Williams' Recruiting Profile
There's a chance that by the time Williams signs sometime next year, he could be the top propsect in the Golden State. He is currently ranked as the No. 4 cornerback and No. 37 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.
Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Trojans landing the four-star recruit, giving USC a 97 percent chance of signing Williams.
In-State Recruiting
The Trojans are looking to make their 2027 recruiting class similar to their 2026 class in the sense that they want it to be mainly in-state recruits. USC's 2026 recruiting class has 35 commitments and 19 of them come from California recruits.
Four-star wide receiver Quentin Hale is in a similar situation to Williams. USC is among the programs at the top of his recruitment list, but is still more than willing to hear other programs out first before coming to a decision. He is ranked as the No. 7 wide receiver and No. 54 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings.
Another local product, four-star safety Gavin Williams has been in the Trojans' radar. He is ranked as the No. 8 safety and No. 89 player in the country. The RPM has given USC a 32 percent chance of landing Williams.