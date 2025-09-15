All Trojans

Why Is Notre Dame Ranked Higher Than USC In Latest AP Top 25 Poll?

The USC Trojans are ranked at No. 25 in the latest AP Top 25 poll heading into week 4 of the college football season. Notre Dame, despite their two losses, is just ahead of the Trojans at No. 24. Do the Fighting Irish deserve to be ranked ahead of USC?

Sep 13, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman looks on during warmups before the game against Texas A&M Aggies at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman looks on during warmups before the game against Texas A&M Aggies at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Following their 33-17 week 3 win against the Purdue Boilermakers, USC football has found its way into the AP Top 25 for the first time this season. The Trojans check in to this week's AP Top 25 poll at No. 25 ahead of their Big Ten home opener at the Coliseum against Michigan State.

Just ahead of the USC at No. 24 in the rankings is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Despite starting with a 0-2 record that featured losses to Miami and Texas A&M, the Irish are still ranked in the top 25.

Many college football and USC fans disagree with the fact that Notre Dame is still ranked with a 0-2 record, as they feel that two straight losses to start the season should've knocked them out of the top 25. However, the Irish have a strong case to still be ranked in the top 25 and ahead of USC.

Why Notre Dame Is Ranked Higher Than USC

Notre Dame cornerback Karson Hobbs (21) and cornerback Leonard Moore (15) celebrate after an interception caught by Moore in the first half of a NCAA football game against Texas A&M at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notre Dame entered this season with National Championship aspirations, and after two heartbreaking losses to start the season, the Irish will most likely have to run the table the rest of the way to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The main reason why Notre Dame still holds an AP Top 25 ranking is because of who they lost to. Both teams that the Irish lost to now are ranked inside the top 10 in the latest rankings. The Miami Hurricanes are ranked No. 4, and Texas A&M enters week 4 at No. 10.

The two games that Notre Dame lost, they were a few plays away from having a different result. The Irish opened the season, losing to Miami 27-24 on a late game-winning field and fell 41-40 to Texas A&M on Saturday, where they had the lead with under a minute to go.

The question for USC fans, though, is why is Notre Dame ahead of them? Notre Dame, despite their two losses, has played better opponents than USC has in their three wins to start the 2025 season. While the Trojans' three wins have featured impressive offensive performances, especially from starting quarterback Jayden Maiava, they came against lower-tier opponents.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) hands off the ball to Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

USC defeated Missouri State, Georgia Southern, and Purdue to start the season, three opponents that are most likely to have a losing record this year. This was enough for voters to put the Fighting Irish ahead of USC in the latest AP poll.

USC and Notre Dame Will Face Off In October

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman shake hands after the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The best way that USC can prove that it deserves a higher ranking than Notre Dame is by beating them on Oct. 18 in South Bend. If all goes well for both teams in their games leading up to the Oct. 18 matchup, then USC could be playing Notre Dame in a ranked matchup.

A win over Notre Dame in South Bend, which is a feat that the Trojans haven't accomplished since 2011, will give USC a huge boost to their season and their chances at earning a spot in the College Football Playoff if all goes well in their remaining games.

Before playing Notre Dame, USC will play two current top 25 teams, including No. 9 Illinois on the road and No. 21 Michigan at home. Before that, though, the Trojans will have to beat Michigan State this Saturday at the Coliseum.

