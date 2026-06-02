Offseason Moves Give USC Trojans New Expectations

The USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley are in a position to build off of the 2025 season and potentially reach the postseason in 2026 as one of the top Big Ten programs.

Following the conclusion of spring practice, The Athletic released its post-spring top 25 rankings for college football. In those rankings, the Trojans sit at the No. 12 spot and seem to be in a prime position for one Riley's best seasons in Southern California.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Key Returners

With the anticipation for USC’s 2026 season, several players are set to return for the Trojans and could be set for great performances. The list of notable returners includes quarterback Jayden Maiava, running back King Miller, wide receiver Tanook Hines, defensive end Kameryn Crawford, and defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart.

In addition to the returning players previously mentioned, USC also gets the entire starting offensive line returning, with Elijah Paige at left tackle, Tobias Raymond at right guard, Kilian O’Conor at center, Alani Noa at right guard, and Justin Tauanuu, in addition to Waymond Jordan returning to the backfield at running back.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Trojans also bring back defensive end Braylan Shelby, linebacker Desman Stephens II, safety Christian Pierce, and safety Kennedy Urlacher.

As a team, USC being able to have this much continuity on both sides of the ball is huge, and could be a major factor in the Trojans being able to compete at the top end of college football.

Sep 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs with the football during the first half of the game against Virginia Cavaliers at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Impactful Newcomers

As far as new additions go, USC was able to bring in a few notable freshmen in wide receiver Trent Mosley, tight end Mark Bowman, defensive end Luke Wafle, as well as transfers like defensive tackle Alex VanSumeran, linebacker Deven Bryant, and cornerback Jontez Williams.

For the Trojans, being able to add players across the roster at a variety of positions gives USC the ability to improve the team for next season and for the future. Being able to find a healthy balance of new additions is very difficult between the transfer portal and high school recruiting, but it does seem that Riley and the Trojans have been able to do that.

Other additions who could make a major impact for the Trojans include wide receiver Terrell Anderson, tight end Tucker Ashcraft, and cornerback Carrington Pierce.

With all the offseason moves made by USC, the Trojans could be in a position to become one of the most talented teams in the Big Ten and potentially in the entire country.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC’s Opportunity

Based on the continuity that USC has on the roster in addition to the moves made through the transfer portal and high school recruiting, it seems that Riley has put the Trojans in a great spot to compete in the Big Ten for years to come.

Specifically in 2026, USC may have one key advantage, especially on the offensive side of the ball. In a conference like the Big Ten, being able to create a rhythm on offense is crucial, and the continuity that Maiava and Riley have as a duo could help the Trojans in a major way.

For USC to compete in the Big Ten, Maiava being able to keep pace with the other quarterbacks in the conference is definitely something to watch. In 2026, USC will have several tough tests, including home games against Oregon and Ohio State, in addition to a road trip to play against Indiana.

Oregon and Ohio State have continuity at the quarterback position with Dante Moore returning for Oregon and Julian Sayin coming back for Ohio State. However, Indiana will be working a new quarterback into the system in Josh Hoover, who transfers from TCU. With the return of Maiava, USC has the opportunity to build on the 2025 season and potentially have an opportunity for a College Football Playoff berth.

So, as the Trojans prepare for a crucial 2026 season, it will be interesting to see how the duo of Maiava and Riley can perform for USC and if this roster has improved and developed enough to become one of the premier college football programs in the Big Ten.

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