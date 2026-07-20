Oklahoma Sooners Make Move for USC Four-Star Recruiting Target

Coach Lincoln Riley rarely deals with his old employer, the Oklahoma Sooners, since his arrival to the USC Trojans.

But the Sooners tend to break into the recruiting picture for prominent recruits out west. Oklahoma already landed four-star linebacker Taven Epps and four-star defensive lineman Elija Harmon from Tustin and Inglewood, respectively, in the 2027 class.

Now it appears Riley's old school is trending up for a prized rising recruit from Orange County, who recently placed USC on his short list.

The Recruit Oklahoma is Trending for Over USC

Head coach Brent Venables walks on the field during an Oklahoma (OU) football practice in Norman, Okla., on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

USC received good news before the weekend of July 18 from Mission Viejo High School: 2028 four-star safety Jordan Hicks placed the Trojans among his top eight favorite programs, meaning his focus shifts to those schools, including USC.

But national recruiting analyst for Rivals Adam Gorney spotted this scene during the July 18 South County Classic held at Hicks' school.

"Hicks was wearing an OU armband and red Oklahoma cleats. A source close to Hicks said the Sooners are definitely talked about a lot by him – along with the [Oregon] Ducks – and that could be a good tell on which programs are standing out a little more," Gorney said.

It appeared USC was handed good news nearly two days ago about Hicks. The Trojans were handed a new chance to land a prominent Mission Viejo High recruit and potentially make up for one big recruiting loss years earlier in five-star Dijon Lee (committed to Alabama's 2025 class).

But Gorney's intel now paints the picture that the Sooners are trending upward for Hicks' services. The allure of playing in the SEC, plus the Sooners playing in the 2025 College Football Playoffs, are two elements that can persuade Hicks, among other things. The success of past Diablos players who went out of state for college, including Lee at Alabama, also comes off as intriguing.

How USC Presents Advantages Over Oklahoma for Jordan Hicks

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson carries the ball amid a tackle from USC safety Christian Pierce as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Yes, coach Brent Venables and the Sooners present their advantages in going after recruits. From prestige to NIL money to, of course, playing in arguably the toughest conference in college football.

Except USC holds its own advantages over Oklahoma, and not just limited to a local star like Hicks choosing to stay closer to home down the road.

USC must start thinking about replacing star safety Christian Pierce, who's a senior. Even fellow safety and past Notre Dame transfer Kennedy Urlacher becomes NFL Draft eligible after this season. Then Marquis Gallegos and Isaiah Rubin become seniors by the time the 2028 fall season arrives.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton (28) runs the ball against Southern California Trojans defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) safety Christian Pierce (24) and cornerback Decarlos Nicholson (17) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Furthermore, USC now has a master defensive back producer on its side in new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson. The former TCU head coach turned Trevon Moehrig into a high second-rounder in 2021 and turned cornerback Jason Verrett into a future first-rounder. He even coached USC cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed, widely considered one of the nation's top recruiters.

But finally, USC looks primed to build a star-studded 2028 recruiting class that mirrors the top-ranked 2026 one. The latter class featured a plethora of local stars from Los Angeles and Orange County. Hicks can immediately feel relatable to the other incoming freshmen if brought over. But again, Riley looks like he needs to find a way to get USC to edge out his former college home for Hicks down the road.

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