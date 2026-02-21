Mike Ekeler Reveals Philosophy to Improve USC Trojans Special Teams Unit

LOS ANGELES - Special teams can change games. Just ask Indiana, who blocked a punt for a touchdown in their six-point win over Miami in the national championship.

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley targeted Nebraska special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler to vastly improve USC's special teams unit and was able to bring the once Trojans coach back to Los Angeles.

The Impact of Hiring Mike Ekeler

Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers assistant coach Mike Ekeler (left) watches warmups before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Ekeler was influential in turning the Cornhuskers special teams unit around in his lone season with the program. He did the same at Tennessee for fours season prior to that and at previous stops in his 23 years of Power Four experience.

The longtime college football assistant is energetic and passionate, and it rubs off on his players. They get fired up to play for him and attack the game with an all-out effort and attitude. In addition to that, Ekeler has been consistent about what teaches to get his unit to perform at a high level and what he brings to USC.

“ABT, all about technique, or ABM, all about money," Ekeler said. "It's about teaching your guys technique. It's about identifying skill sets, put them in the right position to be successful, and then letting them go out and hunt and make full speed decisions. That's how we’re gonna play. We're gonna teach them the tools, and we're gonna unleash.”

The Trojans saw firsthand the effects of poor special teams lapses. A 100-yard kickoff return touchdown allowed against Notre Dame in the third quarter, just shortly after taking the lead, started the beginning of their late-game collapse.

And then an 85-yard punt return touchdown allowed against Oregon in late November had them playing catch-up in a critical matchup. Two plays that swayed games away from USC and could altered their season.

A big special teams can flip momentum and provided a much-needed spark. Last season, Nebraska blocked three field goals and two punts and did not allow any blocked punts or field goals. They ranked 12th nationally in kick return defense and 13th in yards per kick return. In Ekeler’s four seasons with Tennessee, they ranked either first or second in the SEC in punt return average.

The elite teams are great at all three facets. And with a tough slate in 2026, the Trojans have to fine-tuned in every one of them to be successful.

Mike Ekeler Embracing Second Stint at USC

Sep 6, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers assistant coach Mike Ekeler crosses arms with linebacker Marques Watson-Trent (33) during warmups before the game against the Akron Zips at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Ekeler was also brought to Southern Cal to be their linebackers coach. He was the program’s linebackers coach for the 2013 season.

“You get into this to compete be the best," Ekeler said. "From a special team standpoint, which is what coach [Riley] hired me to do, the standards to be best, and I embrace that every single day. That's what gets you up and gets you ready to roll.

“Have the opportunity to come in here and work with the linebackers too, and that's just a passion. So my whole objective is to make Lincoln Riley the best head ball coach in the country and make coach Patterson best defense coordinator and have the best special teams.”

Ekeler is excited about what he’s inheriting at the linebacker position. And there’s a growing belief in the program, the linebacker room could be better than maybe what is expected, which starts with Desman Stephens and Jadyn Walker.

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Jadyn Walker (31) reacts after a stop against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Stephens started all 13 games at Mike linebacker, while Walker saw action in all 13 games, including five starts. Deven Bryant transferred from Washington and Ta’Mere Robinson and Elijah Newby were key reserves last season. Freshmen Talanoa Ili, Shaun Scott and Taylor Johnson join the room as part of the Trojans No. 1 ranked class.

“I walked into this situation, and Chad [Bowden], Lincoln and all those guys, everybody else, all the coaches that were here,” Ekeler said. “Obviously, it's been well documented, done phenomenal job recruiting and so we've got the pieces in that room.”

