What Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Said About USC Trojans' Explosive Offense
The No. 17 USC Trojans, coming off a 26-21 win over the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes, will face their biggest test of the season on the road against the No. 8 Oregon Ducks. The result of this game for the Trojans will determine whether or not they earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Entering the matchup with an 8-2 record on the season, a win over Oregon and UCLA could be enough to get USC into the playoff for the first time under coach Lincoln Riley. A loss to the Ducks, and the Trojans are eliminated from playoff consideration, unless chaos happens in the final two weeks of the regular season and in the conference championship games.
Dan Lanning Credits USC's Talent On Offense
Oregon enters Saturday's pivotal matchup against USC, following a dominating 42-13 home win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers in week 12. Oregon coach Dan Lanning credited USC's offense, especially quarterback Jayden Maiava and star wide receiver Makai Lemon, as the Trojans and Ducks prepare to renew their rivalry on Saturday in Eugene.
"Makai Lemon is as good as they come, Ja'Kobi Lane does a great job outside," said Lanning. "I think this is one of the best receiving cores we've seen since we've been here, and their quarterback is playing at a really high level as well, and they have schemes that challenge you."
"They do a great job moving their guys around, making it tough to be able to figure out where they're at, so it's a real challenge for us, but one we're excited to embrace," Lanning added.
Lemon has been sensational over the last two games for USC, recording a combined 314 receiving yards and two touchdowns for the Trojans. In USC's win over the Hawkeyes, Lemon had 10 receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown, connecting on big pass plays with Maiava in the second half.
MORE: Three Biggest Takeaways From USC's Comeback Win vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
MORE: Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz Praises USC Receiver Makai Lemon In Rare Way
MORE: Questionable Facemask Penalty In Pivotal USC Game vs. Iowa
WOULD YOU LIKE MORE USC TROJANS NEWS? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
How Makai Lemon Presents a Challenge For Oregon's Defense?
Lemon collecting another 100-plus-yard receiving performance will be the key for the Trojans to go into Autzen Stadium and pull off the upset. Lemon's talent will also present a challenge for Oregon's defensive secondary. Lanning mentioned how Oregon has been preparing to face USC's star wide receiver.
"Lots of preparation and film study, recognizing what he's good at, and then just being aware of guys like that on the field at all times. I think you always have to have an awareness of where he's at," said Lanning.
USC has also had success on the ground with running back King Miller, who stepped up in a major way since Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan both went down with injuries. Miller has three 100-plus-yard rushing performances this season. The Trojans will look to succeed on the ground against the Ducks.
"With the passing attack that they have, the combination of both, you feel like you're robbing Peter to pay Paul," said Lanning. "You can't steal one and do a really good job against one and not be good against the other, and they do a great job. They're one of the few teams in college football that do a great job of running the ball out of spread formation as well."
With two of the best offenses in the Big Ten facing off on Saturday in Eugene, physicality will be a crucial battle, which Lanning alluded to.
"We're playing an offense that throws for 300 and rushes for 200, so it all matters," Lanning said. "This will still be a physical football game, and I think physical football teams win, and that's certainly going to matter in this game, but they challenge you in all ways with what they're able to do offensively."
What Does USC Result Mean For Oregon's College Football Playoff Chances?
Oregon's playoff hopes are also on the line against USC. A win over the Trojans and a road victory in the following game against the Washington Huskies will secure Oregon a spot in the playoff for the second consecutive season under coach Dan Lanning.
While a loss to the Trojans would not likely eliminate the Ducks from playoff contention, it would make it more difficult for the Ducks to get in, depending on where they fall among other potential two-loss teams.
"The only thing that matters this week is USC. We continue to do our job, the rest takes care of itself," said Lanning.
The kickoff for the highly anticipated matchup between USC and Oregon at Autzen Stadium is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game being broadcast on CBS.