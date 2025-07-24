Pete Carroll To College Football Hall Of Fame? Lincoln Riley Recommends Bending Rules
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley took the podium at the Big Ten Football Media Days in Las Vegas to kickoff the 2025 season conversations for the Trojans.
Many topics circulated through Riley's press conference, including progress with quarterback Jayden Maiava, the future of the Notre Dame vs USC rivalry, and safety Kamari Ramsey fulfilling a leader stand with the defense.
What Riley began with was his support for longtime college football coaches Pete Carroll and Mike Leach earning inductions into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Riley's public support for Mike Leach surfaced last year at the 2024 Big Ten Media Days, when Riley used his platform in Indianapolis to advocate for the longtime coach who passed away in December of 2022.
"Mike Leach meant a lot to my career, instrumental in my upbringing," Riley said last year at the Big Ten Media Days. "I know there's been a lot of debate and talk about him belonging in the College Football Hall of Fame. I certainly want to voice my support for that happening. That's something that's very important to me."
Leach, an iconic college football coach with time spent at Texas Tech and the Raiders, passed away just over two years ago and has left his legacy remembered with the college football world. Riley, who played quarterback for Leach at Texas Tech, has continuously shown support for Leach being inducted since, with the addition of adding Carroll to his list.
In his career, Leach recorded a 159-105 head coaching record among Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State, 19 Bowl game appearances and three National Coach of the Year honors. Leach was best known for his "Air Raid" offense and humor throughout college football.
Carroll, head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, was one of the winningnest coaches at USC -- producing multiple Heisman Trophy winners and bringing home two consecutive National Championship titles.
Riley acknowledged that Carroll may not be eligible for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, but he did not shy away from why he should be apart of it.
"He's one year short on the requirement but hard to imagine a guy that's had an impact like coach Carroll had on college football." That's a little difficult for me and I think my colleagues to imagine a hall of fame that exists without his impact." Riley said.
In Carroll's nine years with the Trojans, he produced a 97-19 overall record, seven consecutive Pac-10 Championships and a 34-game win streak.
Riley continued with his support, and shared the influence Carroll had on the sport and how he has since impacted college football with a long resume of success.
"I don't come to you as the head coach at USC just solely for that reason, but just as a fan of college football and somebody that watched Coach Carroll's teams and watched the way that he interacted with his players, the way that he impacted our sport. Just something I believe is the right thing to do and would be great for our game and great for our Hall of Fame," Riley said.