Pittsburgh Steelers Get First Round NFL Draft Steal In New Mock

USC Trojans star wide receiver Makai Lemon has cemented himself as one of the top wide receivers in college football this season. Along with being named a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, Lemon is also one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.

According to ESPN's Field Yates' latest 2026 NFL mock draft, Lemon is projected to be selected with the No. 20 overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers. If selected by the Steelers, Lemon would become the first USC wide receiver since Jordan Addison to be drafted in the first round. The Minnesota Vikings selected Addison with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

What Would Lemon Bring To the Steelers?

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The addition of Lemon to the Steelers offense would benefit a team that is looking to fill a hole at the wide receiver poistion and their goal to continue as a contender in the AFC North. During this season with USC, Lemon leads the Big Ten and is fourth in the country in receiving with 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns. Lemon's excellent route running and ability to record yards after the catch are strengths that will help the USC star succeed with the Steelers offense, if that's where he is selected.

With the Steelers, Lemon would join a potential wide receiver room that includes DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Scotty Miller, and Roman Wilson. Veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen is set to retire after the conclusion of this season, which makes the addition of Lemon an even more valuable entering the 2026 NFL season.

Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (10) takes the field against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Lemon has the potential to be a star in the NFL as the third wide receiver projected to be taken in Yates' mock draft behind Ohio State's Carnell Tate and Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson. Lemon's impact on the Steelers could be almost immediate, as he has the potential to be one of the top rookies in the NFL next season.

Lemon Looks To Join Other Former USC Wide Receivers To Succeed In the NFL

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Several former USC wide receivers have active starting positions in the NFL and are currently playing a crucial role in the success of their teams. Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions), Michael Pittman Jr. (Indianapolis Colts), and Drake London (Atlanta Falcons) are former USC wide receiver stars who have been stars at the NFL level. Lemon has the opportunity to join those three former USC wide receivers and be a star in the NFL.

With Lemon being one of the top wide receiver prospects for the upcoming NFL Draft, he is likely to opt out of USC's Alamo Bowl matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs on Dec. 30. Lemon, however, could still play and finish his Trojan career on a high note by leading USC to a third straight bowl victory under coach Lincoln Riley.

