One of the highlights of the No. 15 USC Trojans’ season has been wide receiver Makai Lemon. Lemon is in his third year with USC, and while he has shown off his potential in the past, he took off throughout the 2025 regular season.

With the season Lemon has had, he is on pace to be a top 2026 NFL Draft pick. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. updated his top 25 big board for his best available players, and Lemon shot up to No. 7.

Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) celebrates with wide receiver Makai Lemon (24) after the Holiday Bowl against the Louisville Cardinals at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“This kid is a warrior who plays with passion. I’d want Lemon on my roster. He snatches the ball away from his body in an attacking manner, then runs with a fierce approach after the catch. He is one of my favorite players in the class,” Kiper Jr. wrote.

While Lemon is No. 7 on Kiper Jr.’s big board, he is the third wide receiver listed. Lemon is behind Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson and Ohio State’s Carnell Tate.

Should Makai Lemon Be Ranked Higher?

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches a pass for a touch down during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

With Lemon’s success this season, being the No. 3 wide receiver could be surprising, as he has more receiving yards than both Tate and Tyson.

This season, Lemon has had 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdown receptions. Neither Tyson nor Tate reached 1,000 receiving yards in the regular season. The biggest difference between Tate and Lemon is that the Ohio State receiver is averaging more yards per catch with fewer receptions.

In 2025, Lemon totaled 79 receptions, averaging 14.6 yards per catch. He is playing at a high level and has been a big reason for the Trojans’ ability to drive down the field all season. Tate finished the regular season with 44 receptions, averaging 18 yards per catch.

MORE: USC Signees Reveal How Chad Bowden Has Changed Everything At USC

MORE: What 5-Star Tight End Mark Bowman's Signing Means for USC Trojans Recruiting

MORE: Why USC Fans Won't Like Trojans' New Projected Bowl Game Matchup

WOULD YOU LIKE MORE USC TROJANS NEWS? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

While Arizona State did not have the same regular-season success as it did last season, Tyson has been a big help for the Sun Devils offense. Tyson leads the team with 711 receiving yards. Wide receiver Malik McClain has the second-most receiving yards on the team with 378.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates in the second half of the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All three receivers have been having a big season and will likely be selected early in the 2026 NFL Draft if they all declare.

How Lemon Has Opened Up USC’s Offense This Season

While Lemon came into the season with high expectations, he has still managed to impress with his performance. Lemon has made quarterback Jayden Maiava’s job easier. Not only is Lemon always getting open for Maiava, but he has reliable hands and can make contested catches.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Lemon has helped lead the Trojans to an average of 36.5 points per game due to being a part of an explosive offense. His talent is a big reason why the Trojans have won nine games. Lemon leads all Power four wide receivers in receiving yards and is No. 4 in the entire country for the category.

If Lemon does declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, he will be a player to watch in the first round. He has improved through his three seasons with the USC Trojans and can help elevate whichever NFL team selects him.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES