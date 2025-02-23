5-Star Recruit Elbert Hill Schedules Official Visit With USC Trojans, Ohio State, Oregon
Even during the NCAA-mandated dead period, recruiting season is heating up as the spring months are approaching. The USC Trojans continue to lock in official visits with some of the top ranked defensive backs in the 2026 cycle, including Archbishop Hoban (OH) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill.
Hill is the No. 19 overall prospect, No. 1 cornerback and No. 1 player in Ohio according to the On3 Industry Rankings. The highly coveted defensive back is going to visit USC sometime in the spring before locking in an official visit date for the summer.
“I visited for the first time in January and once I got there, it really opened my eyes,” Hill told On3. “They showed me how I could fit into their school and it was a great visit. Two days after that visit, coach Lincoln Riley was at my school. I have been talking to him, coach Belk and other coaches ever since.”
Defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn made an in-home visit with Hill in late January. Hill then made his first trip to USC’s campus with his family that following weekend and the Trojans made an impression top-ranked cornerback.
“They definitely met expectations,” Hill told On3. “I got the campus tour, I met with the staff, I saw the stadium and it is an amazing place. The Coliseum is awesome seeing that and the staff showing me I am a top priority for them really stood out. They want me bad and it was great talking about my game with them and seeing how they picture me in their scheme.”
Despite having commitments from four-star RJ Sermons and Brandon Lockhart, two of the top five cornerbacks in the 2026 cycle, the Trojans have made Hill a top priority. Lincoln Riley made the trip to Ohio a few days after his trip to Los Angeles and visited Hill at his school.
Hill has developed a strong relationship with USC defensive backs coach Doug Belk in a short period of time.
“Coach Belk is a great dude," Hill told On3. "That is my guy and I like him a lot. He knows a lot about the game of football. We watched film at first, we talked ball, we got food and we had a great time. He showed me what I can add to my game and I enjoyed my time with coach Belk.”
The Trojans hold three commitments from recruits in the Midwest, Lincoln-Way East (IL) four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, Harvey (OH) four-star running back Shahn Alston and Mount Carmel (IL) four-star defensive lineman Braeden Jones.
Ohio State, Oregon and Alabama are also in line to get official visits from Hill.
“It comes down to who is pushing the hardest and where I feel I can stay and be happy,” Hill told On3. “My list right now is jumbled up and it hard to see what is going to happen right now. I just want to find the best place for me.”